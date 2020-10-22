Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship Odyssey of the Seas to Offer Two UK Sailings in 2021

(4:45 p.m. BST) -- Royal Caribbean's newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, will spend a very "mini-season" sailing from Southampton in 2021, before redeploying to Rome via Barcelona.

The line's new Quantum Ultra-class ship, which was due to launch in November this year, will offer UK passengers two sailings out of Southampton in April.

The first is a 3-night weekend getaway that visits Bruges, Belgium and Rotterdam, Netherlands, while the second is a 5-night cruise to Spain, with calls in Vigo and Cartagena, ending in Barcelona.

Odyssey will then offer a choice of three cruises to Spain, France and Italy, representing a mix of four- and five-night itineraries to destinations including Florence and Rome, Italy; Nice and Marseille, France; and Palma and Ibiza, Spain.

The ship will then sail a four-night repositioning cruise from Barcelona to Rome, with visits to Nice and Marseille, France; and Florence, Italy.

Odyssey of the Seas will spend its inaugural season sailing Eastern Mediterranean cruises from Rome, before arriving in the U.S. in November 2021.

The ship was due to sail straight from the Meyer-Werft shipyard to Fort Lauderdale next month, but delays at the yard due to coronavirus meant the line's newest and most technologically advanced vessel has been delayed.