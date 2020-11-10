  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Canada Bans Cruise Ships For Remainder of 2020 Cruise Season
Foreign And Commonwealth Office Advises Against All Cruise Travel
Foreign Office Revises Advice on Cruising, Rivers Now Exempt
UK Cruise Industry Groups Submit Resumption Plan; Eschews Pre-Board Testing
CLIA Cruise Line Members to Mandate Pre-Boarding Testing For All Passengers
Transport Canada Extends Ban On Cruises Until March 1, 2021
P&O Cruises Still Confident of March 2021 Restart Date; Forward Bookings Strong
CLIA Urges Government to Set Up Timeline for Restart of Cruising in the UK
Pressure on CDC Grows, As Cruise Lines Plan More International Restarts
Stakeholders, Cruisers React to New CDC Technical Orders on Cruise
CLIA Calls For UK Government to Lift Blanket Cruise Ban
Ferry "ghost tour" of empty cruise ships in the English Channel (Dr. Kate Dingley)

CLIA Calls For UK Government to Lift Blanket Cruise Ban

CLIA Calls For UK Government to Lift Blanket Cruise Ban
Ferry "ghost tour" of empty cruise ships in the English Channel (Dr. Kate Dingley)

November 10, 2020

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(2:21 p,m. GMT) -- The industry body which represents cruising is calling on the UK government to lift its blanket ban on cruising.In a sharp shift from its previous behind-the scenes-negotiating, the Cruise Line Industry Association (CLIA) has asked the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to remove its ban and "bring us into line with the rest of the transport industry".The move follows both the US Centers for Disease Control removal of its No-Sail Order last month and a possible vaccine for COVID-19.It also follows

a piece

in the Daily Mail today which claims that cruising could restart around the coast of the UK from January.According to the Daily Mail, ministers are working on a phased return to cruising with a wider lifting of the total ban to follow -- as long as operators agree to take responsibility for repatriating passengers in the event of an outbreak on board. Much of this also depends on fast COVID testing at departure.In response, Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland director, said: "CLIA and its cruise line members are working collaboratively with Government and health authorities as we plan the safe resumption of cruise operations at the appropriate time based on new safety protocols. "We are supportive of the government’s wider travel advice, but are now calling for the removal of FCDO's specific ban on cruising to bring us into line with the rest of the transport industry. "That will allow customers to book with confidence again, as well as helping to protect the 88,000 jobs and £10 billion in annual revenue cruising contributes to the UK economy."Behind-the-scenes negotiations by CLIA removed the ban on all cruising in July, allowing river cruises to resume operations.However, the ban on all ocean cruising -- regardless of vessel size -- remains in place, despite ongoing lobbying and at least 30 ships are idling, lying moored off the UK coast.Speaking at a World Travel Market seminar today, VP & MD EMEA of Celebrity Cruises, Jo Rzymowska, said: "We understand this is a pandemic. We understand the health and safety of consumers is paramount, however don't treat cruise any differently to the whole of the rest of the industry. "Treat us equally, that's what we're asking for as an industry and that's what we feel strongly from an FCDO point of view that hopefully we will see movement on quite soon."

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.