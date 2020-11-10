Celebrity Cruises Introduces New "Always Included" Pricing

(12:10 p.m. EST) -- Celebrity Cruises has introduced a new pricing structure that moves the premium line further into all-inclusive territory.

On Tuesday, the line introduced its new "Always Included" pricing structure. The simplified pricing, which will be offered for all Celebrity Cruises bookings made as of November 17, will roll Wi-Fi internet access and all drinks and gratuities into the cruise fare.

Always Included pricing will have two optional for-purchase upgrades.

The Elevate package will add unlimited premium drinks and shore excursions with a value of $200 per person throughout the cruise.

The Indulge package is an additional $200 and will include the benefits of Elevate, along with unlimited streaming Wi-Fi internet access and up to an additional $200 per person in onboard credit.

Passengers booking Celebrity's Retreat suites will receive the Indulge package automatically with their booking, along with the other perks offered to passengers who book Celebrity's luxury ship-within-a-ship concept.

"Everything we do at Celebrity is driven by the desire to redefine what today's luxury looks and feels like, with experiences modern travelers want. With the launch of our Edge Series ships, Celebrity Edge and her brand-new sister ship Celebrity Apex, we tapped into a powerful 'New Luxury' culture - relevant, relaxed, design-focused and inclusive," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. "Today, nothing is more luxurious than when things are extra simple and extra special. We wanted to bring that big wonderful feeling of 'everything is taken care of' to life for our guests."