  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Princess Cruises Reveals Biggest Ever European Season for 2021, Three Ships Based in the UK
Atlas Ocean Voyages Releases Cabin Details for First Ship, World Navigator
Atlas Ocean Voyages Details Inaugural 2021 Cruise Season
New Cruise Line Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces Plans For Four More Ships
Vantage Adds Second Oceangoing Cruise Ship to its Fleet for 2022
Fincantieri Floats Out Viking Venus Cruise Ship
Silversea Offers Inclusive Airfare, Excursion in Each Port on all 2022 Cruises
Viking Octantis Launches, Begins Wave of New Expedition Cruise Vessels
Victory Cruise Lines to Debut Second Expedition Ship in 2023
American Cruise Lines Debuts New Ship on Columbia, Snake Rivers
Atlas Ocean Voyages to Offer Complimentary Shore Experience at Every Port
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)

Atlas Ocean Voyages to Offer Complimentary Shore Experience at Every Port

Atlas Ocean Voyages to Offer Complimentary Shore Experience at Every Port
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)

November 10, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(3:30 p.m. EST) -- Cruising newcomer Atlas Ocean Voyages announced it will introduce a complimentary shoreside experience in every port of call for all voyages aboard its debut vessel, World Navigator, for all bookings made by the end of the year.

The ship, which is due to set sail in July 2021, will boast 107 different ports of call across its itineraries in the Holy Land, Black Sea, Mediterranean, Caribbean, South America and Antarctica, will offer an expedition-style experience coupled with a number of inclusions, such as roundtrip airfare, prepaid gratuities, premium beverages, and complimentary Wi-Fi internet access and dining venues.

The line is also offering inclusive medical evacuation insurance for all passengers.

Atlas states that prospective travellers booking voyages with the line by December 31, 2020 will be treated to complimentary shoreside experiences in port.

World Navigator is part of a long line of ships projected to debut in 2021, and the first of several vessels for Atlas Ocean Voyages. The line will take delivery of its next two vessels, World Traveller and World Seeker, in 2022, with World Adventurer and World Discoverer debuting in 2023.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.