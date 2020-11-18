P&O Cruises Reveals Further Details of Dining And Drinking Venues Onboard New Ship Iona

(3:45 p.m. GMT) -- P&O Cruises' new ship Iona will feature 30 bars and restaurants, new menus by Marco Pierre White, destination-inspired dishes and the "best burger at sea".

Iona, which is set to launch next spring, will also feature new restaurants including The Keel and Cow gastropub, Ripples gelateria as well as old favourites including The Glass House serving a tapas menu designed by Spanish chef José Pizarro and wines from Olly Smith.

The 5,200-passenger ship is by far P&O Cruises' largest and the first to be fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Other highlights include:

The Chef’s Table: New and developed for Iona’s gala celebration nights by Marco Pierre White and Eric Lanlard. The menu features wine recommendations by Olly Smith.

Destination-inspired menus: Menus inspired by Spain and Norway, the countries Iona will visit, also feature on the new ship. P&O Cruises is collaborating with Spanish chef Jose Pizarro and Norwegian chef Kjartan Skjelde as well as Norwegian cook Marte Marie Forsberg to create dishes for Iona.

Pizarro is bringing will create a tapas menu for The Glass House as well as creating street style dishes for Taste 360. Skjelde has created a bespoke six-course tasting menu exclusively for Epicurean while Taste 360 and Iona's freedom dining restaurants will feature Norwegian dishes by Forsberg.

The world's first gin distillery at sea: Marabelle Gin will be produced in the world’s first gin distillery at sea, in partnership with Salcombe Distilling Co.

Ripples Gelateria: A new partnership with Snowflake Luxury Gelato to create Ripples gelateria which will offer gelato cakes; sundaes; customisable sticks; ice cream cookies and a gelato afternoon tea.

The Keel and Cow: Gastropub serving dry-aged steaks, British classics and The Prime Minister burger. This P&O Cruises signature burger, what the line is calling "the best burger at sea" features an 8oz dry aged prime beef patty, Isle of Wight blue cheese, dry cured bacon, beefsteak tomatoes, pancetta jam, onion marmalade, roasted garlic mayonnaise and pickled gherkins in a salted bun.

Epicurean: The fine dining experience, which debuted on Britannia, will feature dishes inspired by British and Norwegian ingredients to reflect Iona’s itineraries and also serves Eric Lanlard's Afternoon Tea.

Casual dining venues include:

The Quays, Fusion; Hook, Line & Vinegar, Boardwalk Diner: A sociable piazza offering Asian food at Fusion, fish and chips at Hook, Line & Vinegar and American style classics including hot dogs and burgers at Boardwalk Diner.