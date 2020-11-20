Princess Cruises Reveals Longest UK Season; Global Sailings Cancelled Further Into 2021

(6 p.m. GMT) -- Princess Cruises has revealed details of its longest-ever season for summer 2022, which will also see Sky Princess becoming the largest Princess ship to homeport in the UK

The 3,660-passenger vessel, which joined the fleet in October 2019, will be joined in Southampton by Crown Princess, which will offer round-trip British Isles sailings.

There will be three other Princess ships in Europe in 2022 -- Regal Princess, Island Princess and Enchanted Princess, the fifth ship in the line's Royal Class which was originally set to launch in June this year and was delayed due the pandemic.

At the same time Princess, along with a number of other lines, has announced it is cancelling global cruises until the end of March, 2021.

Sky Princess will operate 18 itineraries from March to October 2022 spanning 215 days. Princess Cruises said the move showed the line's "increased investment and confidence in the U.K. market".

Sky Princess' season will also include the most cruises during school holidays -- seven in total -- including a seven-night half-term cruise to Scandinavia in June which will coincide with the extra Bank Holiday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Other itineraries include a 24-night Canada and New England voyage departing in September with an overnight stay in New York.

Regal Princess and Island Princess will sail in the Mediterranean and Enchanted Princess will sail in Scandinavia. The cruises will go on sale for Princess Elite members on December 1 and on general sale the following day.

Meanwhile, due to Covid-19 and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control the line has announced it will further extend the cancellation of all cruises until the end of March 2021 and all ex-U.S. cruises which are longer than seven days to November 1, 2021. Sailings from Japan are also cancelled through June 25.