U.K. Black Friday and Cyber Monday Cruise Deals 2020

Black Friday, the U.S. shopping bonanza traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving, is now a firm fixture on the U.K. retail calendar. It takes its name from the fact that stores go into the black as shoppers snap up bargains.

Ocean and river cruise lines have embraced the trend with deals starting this week -- and if you include "Cyber Monday" -- running through to November 30.

Here's a round up of what's available so far, and we'll add other offers as they are announced.

Black Friday 2020 Ocean Cruise Deals

The Deal: Three-night Cruises start from £299 per person based on double occupancy and include free Covid-19 medical travel insurance cover on qualifying dates. Children also sail for free and there is a reduced single supplement of just 15 percent for solo travellers. The line is also offering a 30 percent discount on all-inclusive fares for bookings made from now through 31st March 2021 for three-, four-, seven- and 14-night 2021 or 2022 departures.

Eligible Voyages: Select, all-inclusive 2021 cruises.

Expiration Date: 23-30 November, 2020

The Deal: A free premium Wi-Fi package for all new bookings, combined with the current "Save Now, Cruise Later" promotion which includes free air and transfers on Europe cruises plus free dining, free drinks and free gratuities putting the value of the combined offers at up to $2,300 per passenger.

Eligible Voyages: Most published 2021 and 2022 cruises.

Expiration Date: For bookings made between November 25-December 1, 2020.

The Deal: Save up to £350 per person on selected sailings with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines in 2021.

Eligible Voyages: There are 12 sailings included, with cruises on each of Fred. Olsen’s four ships, Bolette, Borealis, Balmoral and Braemar.

Expiration Date: For bookings made between 23rd November and 30th November 2020.

The Deal: Up to £300 off on all summer 2021 Marella Cruises sailings and TUI River Cruise sailings

Eligible Voyages: May 1-October 30 (Marella) and March 1-October 31 (TUI River)

Expiration Date: Monday November 30, 2020

The Deal: £100 off the line's "Sail into Spring" cruise (dates below).

Eligible Voyages: Saturday 27th to Tuesday 30th March, 2021 and Tuesday 30th March to Friday 2nd April, 2021.

Expiration Date: November 30, 2020.

The Deal: Every booking made under the Black Friday Offers will include a Wi-Fi social package for two devices per cabin; in addition MSC's All Inclusive premium drinks package is on offer for £25 per person per night extra.

Eligible Voyages: 2021 sailings to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and from Southampton.

Expiration Date: November 30, 2020.

The Deal: 30 percent discount on all sailings of 3 days or more + all applicable Free at Sea packages for £99 per person. Free at Sea includes drinks, speciality restaurants, shore excursion credit, a Wi-Fi package plus a Friends & Family offer (passengers normally choose two out of five Free at Sea Offers to add to their cruise).

Eligible Voyages: All voyages in 2021/22.

Expiration Date: Bookings between 18th and 27th November 2020.

The Deal: Free upgrade offer on four cabin categories, for example buy a Concierge suite and upgrade to a Penthouse.

Eligible Voyages: Selected itineraries in in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Baltic, South America, Alaska, Far East and Australasia in 2021.

Expiration Date: November 23-December 2, 2020.

The Deal: P&O Cruises is offering what it terms as "enhanced" prices on selected sailings next year.

Eligible Voyages: Nine Southampton-based voyages feature, ranging in length from four-14 nights and departing between July and November 2021 on Iona, Britannia, Ventura and Arcadia and starting from as little as £499 for a four-night Western Europe cruise in July on Arcadia.

Expiration Date: Until November 30, 2020.

The Deal: Fares start at £699pp for a seven-night cruise during peak season and £1,099pp for a 14-night cruise.

Eligible Voyages: 14 Southampton-based voyages feature, ranging in length from seven - 14 nights and departing between May and October 2021.

Expiration Date: Until November 30, 2020.

The Deal: $500 worth of OBC for bookings made between 16th-30th November 2020.

Eligible Voyages: Select Mediterranean and Northern Europe cruises in 2021.

Expiration Date: Until November 30, 2020.

The Deal: Royal Caribbean is offering up to $400 onboard credit (OBC) on select sailings next year, depending on what cabin category you book. On sailings of five nights or less, $75 USD OBC for Interior and Ocean View, $100 USD OBC for Balconies, and $200 USD OBC Suites; on sailings 6 nights or longer, $100 USD OBC for Interior and Ocean View, $150 USD OBC for Balconies and $400 USD OBC for Suites. Not valid on China sailings.

Eligible Voyages: Select sailings departing on or after January 1, 2021.

Expiration Date: November 25-December 1, 2020.

The Deal: Book any cruise from November 26-30 and receive $100 OBC for a Sea View and Insider cabins; $200 for Sea Terrace cabins and $400 for RockStar and Mega RockStar Quarters.

Eligible Voyages: All new bookings.

Expiration Date: November 30, 2020.

Black Friday 2020 River Cruise Deals

The Deal: A Free Premium Drinks package on all 2021 European river cruise bookings

Eligible Voyages: All 2021 European river cruise bookings

Expiration Date: Bookings made before 30 November, 2020.

The Deal: 30% off private, whole-barge charters on three of its most popular cruise itineraries in France for 2021.

Eligible Voyages: The April 11 and May 2, 2021 departures of the eight-passenger Anjodi; the April 25 and May 9, 2021 departures of Renaissance and La Belle Epoque's April 25 and May 9, 2021 departures.

Expiration Date: This special is valid only when booked during the weekend of 27 November through to 4 December, 2020.

The Deal: Free land tours saving up to 40 percent when booking select Amazon River or Galapagos cruises

Eligible Voyages: Peruvian Amazon tours on Zafiro and Galapagos cruises onboard Archipel I, Solaris or Treasure of the Galapagos.

Expiration Date: December 1, 2020.

The Deal: Scenic is offering an additional £200 off all European and Southeast Asia itineraries for 2021 and 2022

Eligible Voyages: All 2021 and 2022 itineraries

Expiration Date: Bookings made between 27 November - December 4, 2020.

The Deal: Uniworld is offering savings of between 25 to 40 percent off select sailings next year, which is also combinable with a solo supplement waiver on a number of departures.

Eligible Voyages: Select voyages, including Castles Along the Rhine itinerary departing on May 2 and May 30, sailing Amsterdam to Basel, starts from £1,999 per person (which represents a 40 percent discount) and a 10-day Milan, Venice & the Gems of Northern Italy, sailing on the refurbished S.S. La Venezia for £2,399 on June 11 and July 9 (which represent 30 percent discount).

Expiration date: November 23-December 7, 2020.

The Deal: Travellers can save up to £750.00 per person when booking a new Viking 2021 river cruise until 31 December 2020. The offer also includes a complimentary Silver Spirits Beverage Package and £100 per cabin onboard spend.

Eligible Voyages: All 2021 river cruises.