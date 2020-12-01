  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Odyssey of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Floats Out Newest Cruise Ship Odyssey of the Seas
December 01, 2020

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(8:20 a.m. EST) -- Royal Caribbean’s newest ship Odyssey of the Seas has been floated out of the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

The second of the line's "Quantum Ultra"- class ships, the 4,180-passenger vessel will launch in April 2021 -- five months after its planned launch date.

Odyssey of the Seas will be based in Rome next year and sail a full season in Europe including itineraries to the Greek islands, before deploying to Fort Lauderdale for the winter.

Ben Bouldin, Vice President, EMEA, Royal Caribbean International commented: "We are delighted to reveal a glimpse of Odyssey of the Seas to the public.

"She will be the latest Royal Caribbean game changer to join our fleet next year. When we welcome our guests back, they will be able to enjoy unforgettable activities onboard Odyssey, dig in to delicious dining from around the world, and soak up the sun at a newly designed resort-style pool deck."

Following the float out, the interior work on Odyssey of the Seas now starts, before the ship will be conveyed down the River Ems to complete technical and nautical sea trials.

Odyssey will include the popular features on Quantum class ships including RipCord by iFly, a skydiving simulator; North Star, a jewel-shaped glass capsule that rises 300 feet above sea level, providing 360-degree views from high above the ship; and the SeaPlex, the largest indoor sports and entertainment complex at sea, with attractions ranging from bumper cars, roller skating and video gaming to a circus school, complete with flying trapeze classes.

Odyssey of the Seas is the line's second Ultra-class ship, a sister to Spectrum of the Seas, which operates in China.

