Second Norwegian Cruise Line Embark Livestream Highlights Broadway Music

will feature performers singing songs from the different musicals that usually play on Norwegian's cruise ships. While the original will play at 9 p.m. EST on December 17, the 40-minute show will also be available after the performance on demand.This is the second Embark NCL Spotlight show that Norwegian has produced. The first, an abbreviated performance of the popular Choir of Man show, received more than 500,000 views in the week after it aired, the line said in a release.The new show will have the following songs and performers:{#widget:image|decorators:article_image|image:18790534|title:Live from Broadway featuring Michael Fasano (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)|description:Live from Broadway featuring Michael Fasano (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)#} Michael Fasano, "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" from "Jersey Boys" (Norwegian Bliss) Brenda Braxton, "On the Sunny Side of the Street" from "After Midnight" (Norwegian Escape) Marissa Rosen, "True Colours" from "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" (Norwegian Epic) Stephanie Pope ,"Last Dance" from "Velvet" (Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Breakaway) Leandra Ellis-Gaston and Zach Cossman, "Almost Paradise" from "Footloose" (Norwegian Joy) Colin Summers, "Blue Suede Shoes" from "Million Dollar Quartet" (Norwegian Getaway)* Alan Mingo,"Land of Lola" from "Kinky Boots" (Norwegian Encore){#widget:image|decorators:article_image|image:18790532|title:Live from Broadway featuring Alan Mingo (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)|description:Live from Broadway featuring Alan Mingo (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)#}"It brings us tremendous joy to be able to share our award-winning entertainment with our friends during a time like this and seeing our family of performers relish the opportunity is incredibly heartwarming,"Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Harry Sommer said in the release. "I cannot wait for our guests to see their favorites again at sea very soon."