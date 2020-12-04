Uniworld Adds New Cruise-Rail Itineraries for 2022, New Trans-Siberian Trip

(12:20 p.m. EST) -- In a move to diversify its travel offerings, luxury river cruise operator Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has introduced a brand-new rail-only itinerary and has added additional "Cruise & Rail" itineraries in time for the 2022 travel season.

Uniworld's first-ever rail-only journey takes place on the Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express, travelling from Moscow to Vladivostok, on Russia's far east coast. Passengers will travel in luxury through the Ural mountain range and along the shore of the largest freshwater lake in the world, Lake Baikal, containing more water than all of the Great Lakes combined.

The Trans-Siberian Express is ranked among the world's bucket-list rail journeys. Spanning nearly 6,000 miles from Moscow to Vladivostok (just over 9,000 kilometres), it is the third-longest rail journey in the world.

Uniworld will offer three departure dates, all of which include a one-night stay at the Four Seasons Moscow and the five-star Lotte Hotel Vladivostok. Additional pre-and-post-hotel accommodations can be arranged through Uniworld upon request.

Uniworld's Trans-Siberian rail journeys depart on July 27, August 6, and August 21, 2022.

In addition, Uniworld will launch more of its "Cruise & Rail" experiences throughout Hungary, Italy, Turkey, Romania, Austria, Switzerland and others, in 2022.

Uniworld's new 'Castles of Transylvania' experience will combine a trip on Golden Eagle's "Danube Express" train with Uniworld's "Enchanting Danube" river cruise aboard the S.S. Maria Theresa. Passengers are able to choose either a pre-or-post rail trip.

Also available is a new Cruise and Rail option for the line's Venice departures along the Po River, pairing a journey aboard the recently refitted and renamed S.S. La Venezia. Rail journeys from Venice to Zurich and Istanbul will be offered for 2022, which can be added as either pre-or-post river journeys.

Uniworld's rail and cruise journey from Venice to Istanbul includes a two-night hotel stay in Istanbul and travels through nine countries, including Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia and Bulgaria.