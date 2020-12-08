Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Ends River Operations

(4:47 p.m. GMT) -- After just two years of operations, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is ending its river charter operation.

The operation, which consisted of just one vessel, Brabant, will cease with immediate effect, so all planned sailings for next year are cancelled.

Fred. Olsen operated the 156-passenger vessel on an exclusive charter from Amadeus River Cruises.

The line issued the following statement:

"We have enjoyed two years of European river cruising with Brabant, but feel that our priority must be on our ocean fleet when we resume sailing next year.

"This decision is with immediate effect, which means that our planned 2021 sailings aboard Brabant will not go ahead."

Passengers can transfer to any other cruise on sale, with an extra 10 percent to spend, and a no quibble refund.