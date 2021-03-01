(12:30 p.m. GMT) -- Wave season -- that period when cruise lines offer some of their best deals of the year -- is upon us. Usually running from January through March, wave season often brings with it sizeable cruise discounts and perks. We're keeping an eye out for the news around wave season, and we already see cruise lines are offering up some exciting deals, incentives and promotions to entice cruisers to book voyages for 2021 -- and beyond.

Here is our roundup of deals for the 2021 wave season. These will be updated as more deals come through, so check back frequently!

Ocean Wave Season Cruise Deals 2021

The Deal: Save up to 40 percent on select voyages, along with complimentary Wi-Fi for passengers in oceanview or higher cabins. Bookings made by January 31, 2021, allow for changes up to 48 hours prior to sailing date.

Eligible Voyages: Select sailings between March 20, 2021, and May 13, 2022, across the entire fleet.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by March 31, 2021.

The Deal: Celebrity Cruises is offering airfares to Europe starting from £99 per person, as well as savings of £150 pp on flights to the caribbean and Alaska.

Eligible Voyages: Selected sailings from July 1 to December 1, 2021

Expiration Date: New bookings made by March 1, 2021.

The Deal: Celestyal is offering savings of up to 25 percent on selected 2021 and 2022 sailings; half-price fares for a second passenger sharing a cabin; single supplements from 15 percent, free COVID-19 insurance on departures from March to June 2021; discounts on third and fourth passengers; and always-inclusive drinks.

Eligible Voyages: Select three-, four- and seven-night cruise departures in 2021 and 2022

Expiration Date: New bookings made by February 28, 2021.

The Deal: Complimentary money of up to $800 to spend on board, as well as accommodation upgrades on selected cruises through to 2023.

Eligible Voyages: Selected 2021 and 2022 voyages of seven nights.

Expiration Date: March 1, 2021.

The Deal: Those booking Holland America's "BIG" wave offer receive cabin upgrades, a signature beverage package, free one-night specialty dining, 10 percent off all shore excursions, 50 percent reduced deposits and free or reduced fares for kids. As an added bonus, passengers who book by Jan. 5, 2021, will receive all seven of the incentives plus free gratuities.

Eligible Voyages: Most voyages and destinations, including Alaska, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada and New England and cruisetours, through 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by February 28, 2021. Those who book by January 5, 2021 will receive all bonus offers plus free gratuities.

The Deal: Savings of up to £500 on Summer 2021 bookings.

Eligible Voyages: Cruises between May 1 to October 31, 2021.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by February 28, 2021.

The Deal: Premium Drinks Package included on all booking made on the "Fantastica Experience".

Eligible Voyages: All summer 2021 and winter 2021/2022 itineraries.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by April 30, 2021.

The Deal: Savings of 30 percent on new bookings plus upgrade for £99 and receive all the line's upgrade packages.

Eligible Voyages: All 2021 sailings.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by January 11, 2021.

The Deal: Five percent deposit on "Early saver" cruises; child places for £49 for off-peak holidays and £199 for peak holiday periods. Prices for additional adult passengers start at £99.

Eligible Voyages: Select sailings until the end of 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by March 1, 2021.

The Deal: Fares start from £499pp for a 7-night cruise and a low deposit of £50pp.

Eligible Voyages: Reduced fares applied to more than 950 cruises across 2021 and 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between December 16, 2020 and March 1, 2021.

The Deal: Regent's "Upgrade Your Horizon" promotion offers a two-category suite upgrade aboard any voyage, plus 50 percent reduced deposits on all but Grand and World voyages.

Eligible Voyages: Voyages departing in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between January 4 and February 28, 2021.

The Deal: $25 OBC per booking for Interior and Ocean View cabins and $50 for Balconies and Suites. Crown & Anchor number must be included in the booking. Promo Code "Adventure" must be entered at time of booking.

Eligible Voyages: Sailings on Grandeur of the Seas from December 21 to April 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between before Feb 5-17, 2021.

The Deal: Passengers can save up to 10 percent on Scenic's river journeys, and up to 20 percent on ocean cruises aboard Scenic Eclipse. Those booking 2022 European river cruises can save up to £1500 per couple; while passengers booking voyages in Southeast Asia can save up to £2400 per couple. River cruises include complimentary transfers.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 river and ocean journeys.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between December 24, 2020 and February 15, 2021.

The Deal: Silversea is offering reduced deposits of just 15 percent, and early booking bonus savings of up to 20 percent on select voyages in 2021 and 2022.

Eligible Voyages: Select departures in 2021 and 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made and paid in full by February 28, 2021.

The Deal: Virgin Voyages is giving cruisers the chance to save 10 percent off fares and obtain up to $400 in onboard credit, with up to an additional $100 in bar credits with the purchase of $300 in bar credits.

Eligible Voyages: Cruises departing in 2021 and 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made from January 4 to February 9, 2021.

The Deal: Windstar is offering reduced deposits of just five percent and the ability to pick one of four perks (up to $1,000 onboard credit; one pre-or-post hotel stay in Europe; complimentary premium beverage package; or complimentary Wi-Fi internet access) depending on voyage length and cabin category booked. Solo supplements are also reduced on select 2021 sailings.

Eligible Voyages: Voyages departing in 2021.

Expiration Date: New bookings made from January 5 to February 28, 2021.

River Wave Season Cruise Deals 2021

The Deal: Savings of up to £1,900 per couple and a free premium drinks package, plus when booking a balcony suite and choosing to pay the holiday balance in full 12 months before departure, save an extra 10 per cent with a Super Earlybird limited-time offer. Or when booking a 2022 yacht cruise, enjoy Super Earlybird savings of up to 30 per cent off the full fare on selected cabins.

Eligible Voyages: Select sailings during 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made from 26 December 2020 to 28 February 2021.

The Deal: Save up to £750 per person and receive a complimentary Silver Spirits Beverage Package when booking a 2021 river cruise and £1,000 when booking a 2022 river cruise.

Eligible Voyages: All 2021 and 2022 river cruises.