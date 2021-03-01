  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Exterior Deck on Nieuw Statendam

Wave Season Cruise Deals 2021

Wave Season Cruise Deals 2021
Exterior Deck on Nieuw Statendam

March 01, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(12:30 p.m. GMT) -- Wave season -- that period when cruise lines offer some of their best deals of the year -- is upon us. Usually running from January through March, wave season often brings with it sizeable cruise discounts and perks. We're keeping an eye out for the news around wave season, and we already see cruise lines are offering up some exciting deals, incentives and promotions to entice cruisers to book voyages for 2021 -- and beyond.

Here is our roundup of deals for the 2021 wave season. These will be updated as more deals come through, so check back frequently!

Ocean Wave Season Cruise Deals 2021

Save up to 40 Percent with Azamara

Azamara Quest

The Deal: Save up to 40 percent on select voyages, along with complimentary Wi-Fi for passengers in oceanview or higher cabins. Bookings made by January 31, 2021, allow for changes up to 48 hours prior to sailing date.

Eligible Voyages: Select sailings between March 20, 2021, and May 13, 2022, across the entire fleet.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by March 31, 2021.

Celebrity Cruises Offering £99 Air Fares on Fly-Cruise Bookings

Celebrity Apex (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

The Deal: Celebrity Cruises is offering airfares to Europe starting from £99 per person, as well as savings of £150 pp on flights to the caribbean and Alaska.

Eligible Voyages: Selected sailings from July 1 to December 1, 2021

Expiration Date: New bookings made by March 1, 2021.

Celestyal Cruises' Greek Isles & Mediterranean Early Bird Savings

Celestyal Crystal

The Deal: Celestyal is offering savings of up to 25 percent on selected 2021 and 2022 sailings; half-price fares for a second passenger sharing a cabin; single supplements from 15 percent, free COVID-19 insurance on departures from March to June 2021; discounts on third and fourth passengers; and always-inclusive drinks.

Eligible Voyages: Select three-, four- and seven-night cruise departures in 2021 and 2022

Expiration Date: New bookings made by February 28, 2021.

Cunard Offers Early Bird Upgrades

Queen Victoria TA Listings Page Image

The Deal: Complimentary money of up to $800 to spend on board, as well as accommodation upgrades on selected cruises through to 2023.

Eligible Voyages: Selected 2021 and 2022 voyages of seven nights.

Expiration Date: March 1, 2021.

Holland America Line's "BIG" Wave Offer

Nieuw Amsterdam in Alaska (Photo: Holland America Line)

The Deal: Those booking Holland America's "BIG" wave offer receive cabin upgrades, a signature beverage package, free one-night specialty dining, 10 percent off all shore excursions, 50 percent reduced deposits and free or reduced fares for kids. As an added bonus, passengers who book by Jan. 5, 2021, will receive all seven of the incentives plus free gratuities.

Eligible Voyages: Most voyages and destinations, including Alaska, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada and New England and cruisetours, through 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by February 28, 2021. Those who book by January 5, 2021 will receive all bonus offers plus free gratuities.

Marella Offers Savings on Summer 2021 Cruises

Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)

The Deal: Savings of up to £500 on Summer 2021 bookings.

Eligible Voyages: Cruises between May 1 to October 31, 2021.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by February 28, 2021.

MSC Cruises Offers Premium Drink Package On All Summer 2021 Bookings

MSC Magnifica

The Deal: Premium Drinks Package included on all booking made on the "Fantastica Experience".

Eligible Voyages: All summer 2021 and winter 2021/2022 itineraries.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by April 30, 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line Offering 30 Percent Off New Bookings

Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

The Deal: Savings of 30 percent on new bookings plus upgrade for £99 and receive all the line's upgrade packages.

Eligible Voyages: All 2021 sailings.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by January 11, 2021.

P&O Cruises' 5% Deposit on Early Saver Cruises

P&O Cruises' Iona ready to leave the shipyard for sea trials (Photo: David Hecker von Aschwege).

The Deal: Five percent deposit on "Early saver" cruises; child places for £49 for off-peak holidays and £199 for peak holiday periods. Prices for additional adult passengers start at £99.

Eligible Voyages: Select sailings until the end of 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by March 1, 2021.

Princess Cruises' "Dream with Us" Sale

Star Princess

The Deal: Fares start from £499pp for a 7-night cruise and a low deposit of £50pp.

Eligible Voyages: Reduced fares applied to more than 950 cruises across 2021 and 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between December 16, 2020 and March 1, 2021.

Regent's "Upgrade Your Horizon" Offer

Regent May-Aug

The Deal: Regent's "Upgrade Your Horizon" promotion offers a two-category suite upgrade aboard any voyage, plus 50 percent reduced deposits on all but Grand and World voyages.

Eligible Voyages: Voyages departing in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between January 4 and February 28, 2021.

Royal Caribbean Offering Credit on Barbados Cruises

Grandeur of the Seas TA Listings Page Image

The Deal: $25 OBC per booking for Interior and Ocean View cabins and $50 for Balconies and Suites. Crown & Anchor number must be included in the booking. Promo Code "Adventure" must be entered at time of booking.

Eligible Voyages: Sailings on Grandeur of the Seas from December 21 to April 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between before Feb 5-17, 2021.

Scenic's Wave Specials

River Photo for L1 Destination

The Deal: Passengers can save up to 10 percent on Scenic's river journeys, and up to 20 percent on ocean cruises aboard Scenic Eclipse. Those booking 2022 European river cruises can save up to £1500 per couple; while passengers booking voyages in Southeast Asia can save up to £2400 per couple. River cruises include complimentary transfers.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 river and ocean journeys.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between December 24, 2020 and February 15, 2021.

Silversea's WAVE Savings

Silver Shadow TA Listings Page Image

The Deal: Silversea is offering reduced deposits of just 15 percent, and early booking bonus savings of up to 20 percent on select voyages in 2021 and 2022.

Eligible Voyages: Select departures in 2021 and 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made and paid in full by February 28, 2021.

Virgin Voyages' WAVE Deal

Scarlet Miami Cruise Critic 12.7

The Deal: Virgin Voyages is giving cruisers the chance to save 10 percent off fares and obtain up to $400 in onboard credit, with up to an additional $100 in bar credits with the purchase of $300 in bar credits.

Eligible Voyages: Cruises departing in 2021 and 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made from January 4 to February 9, 2021.

Windstar Cruises' "Sail Small, Live Large with Big Perks" Offer

Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)

The Deal: Windstar is offering reduced deposits of just five percent and the ability to pick one of four perks (up to $1,000 onboard credit; one pre-or-post hotel stay in Europe; complimentary premium beverage package; or complimentary Wi-Fi internet access) depending on voyage length and cabin category booked. Solo supplements are also reduced on select 2021 sailings.

Eligible Voyages: Voyages departing in 2021.

Expiration Date: New bookings made from January 5 to February 28, 2021.

River Wave Season Cruise Deals 2021

Explore The World For Less With Emerald Cruises

Emerald UK Aug-Oct Advertorial

The Deal: Savings of up to £1,900 per couple and a free premium drinks package, plus when booking a balcony suite and choosing to pay the holiday balance in full 12 months before departure, save an extra 10 per cent with a Super Earlybird limited-time offer. Or when booking a 2022 yacht cruise, enjoy Super Earlybird savings of up to 30 per cent off the full fare on selected cabins.

Eligible Voyages: Select sailings during 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made from 26 December 2020 to 28 February 2021.

Big Savings And a Free Beverage Package With Viking River

Northern Lights Option 1

The Deal: Save up to £750 per person and receive a complimentary Silver Spirits Beverage Package when booking a 2021 river cruise and £1,000 when booking a 2022 river cruise.

Eligible Voyages: All 2021 and 2022 river cruises.

Expiration Date: The 2021 offer is valid on all new bookings made from Jan 1 until March 31, 2021; the 2022 offer is valid until June 30, 2021.

