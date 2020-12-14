Cruise Executives: Vaccines Are Game Changers For Industry

(2:45 p.m. EST) -- The availability of COVID-19 vaccines, and not merely additional health and safety protocols, will enable cruising to return in 2021, Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain said. .Fain made the remarks in

posted to travel advisors on Sunday."Today, we're in the middle of a very dark period," said Fain. "Confirmed infections in the U.S. are running over 200,000 per day, and fatalities are approaching 3,000 a day."We had hoped that the combination of tests, protective protocols and treatments, would enable a restart of cruising as early as this month. But the scale of the spread and the reaction to the increased prevalence throughout the country has made that impossible."{#widget:youtube|embed:w5oREszBldk#}"The arrival of highly efficacious vaccines is a game-changer…previously, we expected cruising to resume based on creating a virtual bubble of safety on the ship, even if the rest of the country was experiencing significant spread. Vaccines change all that."Today we envision that the key -- but not the exclusive factor -- will be the vaccines rather than purely the protocols."Fain's comments are the first acknowledgement from an executive at a publicly-traded cruise operator that vaccines will likely play a large part of safely restarting staggered operations when the time is right.Fain isn't alone in his thinking. Frank Del Rio, chairman of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which counts Norwegian, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas among its portfolio of cruise brands, had