Grinch Delivers Holiday Cards to Carnival Cruise Ship Crew Around The World

December 17, 2020

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
(11:45 EST) – Holiday cheer arrived by the boatload this year, as Carnival crew members currently on ships on pause around the world received more than 10,000 hand-written cards from cruise fans.

Operation Happy Holidays was led by Carnival's Brand Ambassador John Heald, who asked cruise fans on his Facebook page to send seasons' greetings to the roughly 125 crew members who are maintaining essential operations on the line's 23 ships.

While crew members are used to being away from their families for the holidays, normally the ships have a slew of guests onboard to keep things festive, as well as all of the decorations, activities and songs.

The effort snowballed, with thousands of Carnival fans sending in cards and even posting photos of themselves writing them out and mailing them at the post office.

Stateside, the Port of Galveston Police Department submitted more than 500 cards. Kids from the Camp Carnival child education center at the company's Miami headquarters also took on spreading good cheer as a project.

And who better to deliver the cards than The Grinch? It's all enough to make anyone's heart grow a few sizes.

