New Medical Restrictions, Policies For Cruise Passengers on Cunard Sailings

(2:15 EST) -- Cunard has quietly notified passengers booked on voyages with the iconic line of some new changes in policies for cruise itineraries going forward.

Passengers recently began receiving updated booking confirmations with a series of notifications regarding new medical restrictions, along with the ability to link reservations for families and friends travelling together that will allow them to form a safe bubble onboard, presumably for the purposes of dining and entertainment arrangements.

New Medical Restrictions

On its

, Cunard notes that passengers with certain underlying medical conditions will no longer be able to travel with the line.

"It is understood that those with certain pre-existing medical conditions or of a certain age may experience more severe symptoms should they contract Covid-19 (coronavirus)," notes Cunard in a statement on its website.

"Unfortunately, we are not able to accept guests who require supplementary oxygen, medical ventilatory support or dialysis. We are sorry to have to make this change, but we need to follow new industry procedures for the protection of everyone on board. If you are unsure or have concerns, we’ve produced a medical advisory note for you to discuss with your doctor."

Cunard's website notes that due to requirements from authorities to carry additional supplies of oxygen onboard, passengers who require supplemental oxygen will no longer be able to store their supplies onboard.

Passengers who utilize CPAP machines for sleep apnea overnight can still travel.

Passengers Can Link Reservations to Create Onboard Bubble

Cunard has also notified passengers that of the need for those travelling with family and friends residing in other cabins of the need to link their reservations, at the time of booking or by calling Cunard in advance of their voyage, in order to facilitate dining and other experiences onboard.

"Everyone on board will need to adhere to the most up-to-date guidance regarding the use of face-coverings and social distancing," notes Cunard in a notice provided for Cruise Critic's own transatlantic crossing in December 2021. "Guests travelling with friends and family however are able to link their bookings so that they can form a travelling group on board up to a maximum number allowed by UK Government guidelines at the time of sailing - this will help to co-ordinate your experience.

"This must be done at the time of booking, you will be unable to request this once you sail. Please call our Customer Contact Centre or speak to your travel agent or travel advisor to link your bookings before you sail."

The new measures are part of Cunard's

that will also mandate physical distancing and mask-wearing onboard, and dining with linked travelling groups or household only.

A Cunard spokesperson confirmed the changes to Cruise Critic in an email on Thursday.