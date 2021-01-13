First Steel Cut for New Carnival Celebration Cruise Ship

(12:15 p.m. EST) -- The first steel has been cut for Carnival Cruise Line's forthcoming Carnival Celebration at the Meyer Turku shipyards in Turku, Finland today.

The second new Excel-class ship to debut after Carnival's new Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration will make its debut in November 2022 on sailings from PortMiami, in time to take part in Carnival's 50th birthday festivities.

The ship is the second Carnival vessel to bear the Celebration name. The first, the Celebration of 1987, sailed with Carnival until 2008.

"The steel-cutting ceremony marks the beginning of yet another exciting chapter for Carnival Cruise Line," said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line's president. "Not only will Carnival Celebration feature signature amenities from Mardi Gras but usher in a new era for Carnival Cruise Line with some special innovations created just for her that we’re sure our guests will enjoy.

"We’re equally excited about Carnival Celebration’s role in our 50th birthday festivities which will serve as an unforgettable way for our fans to mark this exciting milestone in our company’s history."