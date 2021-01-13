  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival Reveals More Food and Beverage Offerings for New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Carnival Unveils New Details of Ultimate Playground and BOLT Roller Coaster on Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Construction Delay Forces Carnival to Cancel First 8 Mardi Gras Cruises
The Most Exciting Cruise Ships Coming to North America in 2020
Carnival Floats Out New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Carnival Swaps Cruise Ships; Issues New Launch Date for Mardi Gras
Two Cruise Ships to Leave Carnival Fleet, Others to Go Into Lay-Up, Homeport Changes and More
Carnival Names Its Next Cruise Ship Carnival Celebration
Carnival Cruise Line Debuts Fleet-Wide New Hull Design
Construction Begins on Royal Caribbean's First Icon Class Cruise Ship
First Steel Cut for New Carnival Celebration Cruise Ship
Carnival Celebration Steel Cutting

First Steel Cut for New Carnival Celebration Cruise Ship

First Steel Cut for New Carnival Celebration Cruise Ship
Carnival Celebration Steel Cutting

January 13, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:15 p.m. EST) -- The first steel has been cut for Carnival Cruise Line's forthcoming Carnival Celebration at the Meyer Turku shipyards in Turku, Finland today.

The second new Excel-class ship to debut after Carnival's new Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration will make its debut in November 2022 on sailings from PortMiami, in time to take part in Carnival's 50th birthday festivities.

The ship is the second Carnival vessel to bear the Celebration name. The first, the Celebration of 1987, sailed with Carnival until 2008.

"The steel-cutting ceremony marks the beginning of yet another exciting chapter for Carnival Cruise Line," said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line's president. "Not only will Carnival Celebration feature signature amenities from Mardi Gras but usher in a new era for Carnival Cruise Line with some special innovations created just for her that we’re sure our guests will enjoy.

"We’re equally excited about Carnival Celebration’s role in our 50th birthday festivities which will serve as an unforgettable way for our fans to mark this exciting milestone in our company’s history."

In addition to the debut of Carnival Celebration in November 2022, Carnival's 50th birthday festivities begin in March 2022 with a series of commemorative "Sailabration" voyages that feature ship meet-ups at sea, along with special entertainment and itinerary options.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.