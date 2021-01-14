Oceania Releases 180-Day World Cruise Adventure for 2023

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
January 14, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(8:30 a.m. EST) -- Oceania Cruises has taken the wraps off its brand-new 2023 World Cruise, part of the line's immensely popular "Around the World in 180 Days" sailings that are the longest world cruises currently on-offer.

The 180-day World Cruise, which opens for public sale on January 27, will depart on January 15, 2023 aboard the 684-passenger Insignia. Sailing from San Francisco, passenger will explore 96 destinations in 33 countries across four continents. Passengers will also be treated to multi-day stays in 20 ports of call from South America to Africa, Asia and Alaska.

The ship will also travel to Antarctica for three full days of scenic cruising, visiting Admiralty Bay, Paradise Bay, and Half Moon Island.

Antarctica (Photo:Alexey Suloev/Shutterstock)

"We now know how irreplaceable these experiences are and cherish the privilege of travel more than ever," stated Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises. "Travel connects us through shared experiences, creates lifelong bonds, and enriches us in ways we never would have imagined. That was the mindset that guided us in crafting this epic around the world voyage for our guests."

Oceania states that Insignia's 2023 World Cruise itinerary will include access to more than 60 individual UNESCO World Heritage sites and will offer five exclusive shoreside events ranging from an afternoon at the renowned Boschendal Winery in Cape Town; an evening in the Arabian desert outside Dubai; an Argentinian Cultural Exposition in Buenos Aires; a Burmese Monk donation ceremony in Yangon, Myanmar; and a candlelit evening at the Vung Duc Cave in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay.

Yangon (Rangoon) (Photo:Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Passengers booking the 2023 Around the World in 180 Days voyage will receive their choice of 64 free shore excursions; a free beverage package; or a free $6,400 shipboard credit to use at their discretion.

While public reservations for Oceania's 2023 World Cruise begin on January 27, passengers booked on the cancelled 2020 and 2021 World Cruises are currently able to make pre-bookings for this exciting journey.

