Silversea Floats Out New Silver Dawn Luxury Cruise Ship

(12:45 p.m. EST) -- Luxury line Silversea Cruises has floated out its third Muse-class cruise ship, the 596-passenger Silver Dawn, at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

The sister to Silver Muse and Silver Moon, Silver Dawn continues Silversea's trend of designing luxurious, modern vessels that continue to offer innovative features like the line's new S.A.L.T. culinary program, while at the same time serving up the luxe touches the line has become known for throughout its history, like butler service across all accommodation grades, pillow menus, and convivial service.

The float-out is a major milestone in the construction of any ship. Silver Dawn will now move to the fitting-out stage, when the vessel's lavish interior work will be completed. It will then embark on a series of sea trials before being handed over to Silversea.

Silver Dawn is set to be delivered to the line in November 2021. It will join Silver Moon and Silver Origin, Silversea's purpose-built luxury vessel in the Galapagos, in debuting this year, after both vessels were delayed in entering service from 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We proudly celebrate this major milestone in the build of our beautiful new Silver Dawn," said Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises. "Our long-term collaboration with Fincantieri continues to push boundaries in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, while the ongoing support and expertise of the Royal Caribbean Group has been invaluable to the ship's build. While Silver Dawn takes influence from our beloved ships Silver Muse and Silver Moon, our guests will benefit from many pioneering enhancements aboard the tenth ship in our fleet. We look forward to revealing these in the coming months."

When it debuts in November, Silver Dawn will offer 298 all-suite, all-oceanview accommodations, 96 percent of which will offer a private veranda. Silversea notes the ship will offer "many exciting enhancements when compared to Silver Muse and Silver Moon, which will be unveiled in due course."