  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
What New Health Protocols Are Cruise Lines Introducing?
Launch of Saga's New Cruise Ship Spirit of Adventure Delayed Until May 2021
Foreign Office Revises Advice on Cruising, Rivers Now Exempt
Healthy Return to Cruising is Possible, Panel of Medical Experts Concludes
Saga Cruises New Ship Spirit of Adventure Arrives in the UK
Are Cruise Lines Waiting for a COVID-19 Vaccine Before Resuming Service?
Avalon Waterways to Make Proof of COVID-19 Vaccinations, Tests Mandatory for Cruisers
Royal Caribbean to Debut New Cruise Ship in Israel; All Crew and Over-16s Will Be Vaccinated
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Issues Proposal to CDC for July 4
Another Big Week for Cruising in England as More Ships Set Sail, Arrive For Restart
Saga Cruises Becomes First Line to Insist Passengers Have COVID Vaccination Ahead of Cruise
Saga Cruises Spirit of Adventure Arrives in Tilbury

Saga Cruises Becomes First Line to Insist Passengers Have COVID Vaccination Ahead of Cruise

Saga Cruises Becomes First Line to Insist Passengers Have COVID Vaccination Ahead of Cruise
Saga Cruises Spirit of Adventure Arrives in Tilbury

January 20, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(9:30 a.m.) -- Saga Cruises has become the first cruise line in the world to demand passengers get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of boarding, as part of a raft of new safety measures.

The over-50s only cruise line is mandating that passengers have the vaccine 14 days before departure.

Saga will also carry out pre-departure testing for all passengers, reduce capacity on both its ships and enhance its cleaning regime onboard.

It is also pushing its restart date further out -- to May 4 -- to allow passengers to get vaccinated in time for their cruise.

"The health and safety of our customers has always been our number one priority at Saga, so we have taken the decision to require everyone travelling with us to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Our customers want the reassurance of the vaccine and to know others travelling with them will be vaccinated too," a spokesman said.

"To allow our customers time to get vaccinated, we are moving the restart date for our travel businesses to May. Our new vaccination policy will be in addition to the detailed arrangements we have already put in place for when cruises and other holidays restart."

Most other cruise lines have released detailed health and safety improvements onboard, but Saga is the first one which has insisted on a vaccine ahead of travel.

Other health enhancements include:

  • Social distancing which feels subtle onboard our spacious ships
  • Additional enhancements to our state-of-the-art air conditioning, which already provides 100% fresh air in all public areas and cabins
  • Improved and expanded medical facilities with a new dedicated isolation area
  • Double medical team

Spirit of Adventure's inaugural voyage will take place on May 4 and Spirit of Discovery on June 2, 2021.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.