Cruising With Jane McDonald Returns to TV Screens in February

Jane McDonald in series two, episode one of Cruising with Jane McDonald (Photo: Channel 5)

Jane McDonald in series two, episode one of Cruising with Jane McDonald (Photo: Channel 5)

January 22, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(4:00 p.m. GMT) -- Hit TV series Cruising With Jane McDonald will be re-run on Channel 5 from February 1.

All seven series of the hit TV series will be broadcast every day on Channel 5 at 2.15 p.m. from Monday February 1.

Jane launched and fronted the show for four-and-a-half years, winning a Bafta in the process and rejuvenating her singing career.

Jane was even set to host a cruise -- Sailaway with Jane McDonald -- last year on Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas, which was postponed until later this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Cruising with Jane McDonald" launched in 2017 and has gone on to popularise cruising in the UK with audience figures topping 2.4 million per episode -- the highest Channel 5 has seen apart from Big Brother.

The very first episode of the show aired in February 2017. The series featured Jane experiencing four different types of cruising experiences -- MSC Cruises' 4,345-passenger MSC Divina on a seven-night Caribbean cruise; a mini-cruise to the Inner Hebrides and the Isle of Mull on Majestic Line's tiny Glen Tarsan; a river cruise on the Danube onboard Uniworld's S.S. Maria Theresa; and an Alaskan cruise on Holland America Line's Nieuw Amsterdam.

The effect was immediate, with cruise lines experiencing massive increases in traffic and enquiries every time an episode aired.

She has since travelled on Viking Cruises, Celestyal Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Uniworld, Silversea, Majestic Line and Oceania Cruises, among many others.

The seventh and most recent series of "Cruising with Jane McDonald" aired in November 2019, which saw her visit North America's Great Lakes onboard Victory Cruise Lines' Victory II; Oceania's Marina in the Western Mediterranean; APT's AmaVerde on the Danube and Silversea's Silver Shadow in the Adriatic.

• Cruising With Jane McDonald airs every day on Channel 5 at 2.15 p.m. from February 1.

