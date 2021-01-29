NEW VIDEO: Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More

(4:30 p.m. EST) -- In "This Week in Cruise News" -- Cruise Critic's newest weekly video series -- UK Managing Editor Adam Coulter reveals the results of a recent cruiser survey, discusses cruise lines that are vaccinating crew, and talks about some exciting news from Azamara.

Hello cruisers, and welcome to "This Week in Cruise News" -- your weekly roundup of all the news that is making the headlines this week, brought to you by Cruise Critic. My name is Adam Coulter and I'm the Managing Editor of Cruise Critic here in the UK.

Well, as ever, we have got a jam-packed roundup for you this week. We're going to take a closer look at vaccines, reveal the results of an exclusive survey that we have conducted on that very subject, and give you the latest on Azamara.

Okay, so let's get straight into it!

Last week, if you recall, over-50s line Saga announced that having a COVID vaccine would be mandatory if passengers wanted to sail, and it's safe to say that that caused some degree of controversy.

Well this week we've just had confirmation in the last few days that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings -- that incorporates Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas and Oceania -- will vaccinate all crew. No word on passengers yet.

Now, here at Cruise Critic, we like surveys. We like conducting surveys and getting responses from you guys. And we asked: Would you take a vaccine if it meant you could cruise?

And the results are in and we've had an astonishing 81 percent of you said "yes"; 14 percent said they were unsure, and 5 percent said they would not cruise if vaccines were mandatory. Now interestingly, 85 respondents said they would be more likely to cruise if crew members were vaccinated.

Okay now finally, let's finish off with some really good news. Again, if you recall, last week Royal Caribbean Group sold Azamara, one of their brands, and there was some worry about their future, sold to a private equity firm.

Good news is they have bought a fourth ship, Pacific Princess, and not only that. They have appointed Orlando Ashford, the popular former CEO of Holland America Line, as their Executive Chairman. So that's a really bright future for Azamara.

