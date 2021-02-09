Avalon Waterways to Make Proof of COVID-19 Vaccinations, Tests Mandatory for Cruisers

(12:05 p.m. EST) -- Globus, the parent company of Avalon Waterways, Globus, Cosmos and Monograms, announced Tuesday it will mandate all travelers show proof of vaccination, negative test result or COVID-19 immunity in order to join any tours or river cruises across its portfolio of brands.

Beginning in April, those booked on any Avalon Waterways departure will be required to provide either printed or digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days prior to travel; proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test no earlier than 72 hours prior to travel; or proof of recovery from a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis within three months of travel.

Travelers who do not present one of the three acceptable verifications will be denied boarding.

"The health and safety of our travellers is our No. 1 priority," said Stéphanie Bishop, managing director of the Globus family of brands. "In addition to unveiling new pre-trip requirements today, we have continued to enhance on-trip safety standards throughout the pandemic to ensure we're ready to welcome guests back to travel when the world is ready."

Avalon Waterways, along with other Globus brands, also announced it will facilitate and cover any additional COVID-19 testing, if required, that may be necessary for passengers to return to their home countries.

Testing will also be provided for passengers who exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms while onboard.

Avalon Waterways noted it will also be extending the final payment window to just 45 days prior to departure, in order to provide more flexibility and peace of mind.