  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
AmaWaterways To Debut New River Cruise Ship in 2020
Saga Cruises Announces Plans for New Build European River Ship, Spirit of the Rhine
Saga Cruises Reveals Beatles Theme for River Cruise Ship’s Inaugural Voyage
Celebrity Chef Nick Nairn to Partner With Saga Cruises on First River Ship
First European River Cruise Line Sets Sail
Cruise Lines See Spike in Bookings From Over-50s Following COVID-19 Vaccination Roll Out
Celebrity Cruises Confirms July Restart from Southampton
More River Lines Announce European Restart Dates As American Travel Looks Possible For Summer
Another Big Week for Cruising in England as More Ships Set Sail, Arrive For Restart
Celebrity Silhouette Sets Sail on First Cruise in 15 Months
Saga Cruises Starts Construction on New River Ship
Saga Cruises Spirit of the Danube

Saga Cruises Starts Construction on New River Ship

Saga Cruises Starts Construction on New River Ship
Saga Cruises Spirit of the Danube

February 10, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1:45 p.m. GMT) -- Saga Cruises marked the start of construction of its new river cruise ship at a keel-laying ceremony in Serbia today.

The 190-passenger ship -- Spirit of the Danube -- will be a sister to Spirit of the Rhine and come into service in 2022.

"Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on redefining river cruise range to provide a Saga designed experience for our guests," said Saga Holidays CEO Chris Simmonds said:

"Spirit of the Danube joining the fleet marks an exciting milestone in this journey and we cannot wait until she joins her sister ship Spirit of the Rhine next year.

"Guests will be able to enjoy a range of first-class facilities and we cannot wait to show everything our latest ship has to offer."

The ship will departs on its inaugural cruise from Amsterdam and call in at destinations including Budapest, Vienna, Rousse, Bulgaria and Tulcea, Romania.

Onboard features include a lounge, library, bar and two restaurants, one of which will serve a signature dish from celebrity chef Mark Sargeant, who will also join the ship on a number of cruises once it enters service.

The new ship will host a range of other celebrities on future cruises including TV presenter and natural historian Miranda Krestovnikoff, antiques expert and regular on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, Eric Knowles as well as the renowned horticulturalist, Sir Roddy Llewellyn

The addition of the new ship comes as Saga announced it would be mandatory for all passengers to be fully vaccinated before travelling with the company. The new vaccination policy will be in addition to the detailed arrangements Saga has already put in place for when operations can restart, which they are due to in May this year.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.