MSC Cruises Unveils First Robotic Bartender at Sea Onboard New Ship

(10.15 a.m. EST) -- MSC Cruises has unveiled the first robotic bartender at sea -- "Rob" -- onboard its newest ship, MSC Virtuosa.

Rob (short for robot) will be the resident barman in the ship's fully immersive new bar experience -- the Starship Club -- which will be unveiled when MSC Virtuosa starts sailing on April 16, this year.

The Starship Club includes 3D holograms, an immersive digital art wall and a 12-seater infinity digital interactive table, designed to give passengers a fully immersive space-style bar experience at sea.

Rob meanwhile will take drinks orders from passengers, mixes them up and even speak to passengers in one of eight languages, depending on which language they placed their drinks order.

According to MSC: "Rob has a clear personality that evolves with the surrounding settings and atmospheres. He uses his LED face to convey emotion so that guests can enjoy his performance whilst they sip on their cocktail."

It's not the first time a cruise line has introduced a robotic bartender -- Royal Caribbean pioneered this on their Quantum Class ships with their Bionic Bar -- but this was just an arm, not a whole robot. And Costa Cruises uses "Pepper" as a guest services robot.

However, this is the first time a line has used a humanoid-type robot as an interactive bartender.

"MSC Cruises is constantly looking to the future for inspiration for the guest experiences, seeking out new ways to employ the latest technology to create something unique, to develop new innovations on board to elevate the guest offering to the next level," the line stated.

"This latest innovation takes cutting-edge robotics and digital technologies to deliver a futuristic, immersive entertainment lounge, completely re-imagining the traditional bar experience to literally transport guests to another world."