  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
American Queen Steamboat Company, Victory Cruise Lines to Require COVID-19 Vaccines
American Queen's John Waggoner Calls Vaccines 'The New Norm' in Travel
Avalon Waterways to Make Proof of COVID-19 Vaccinations, Tests Mandatory for Cruisers
Crystal to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Ocean, River Cruises
Royal Caribbean to Debut New Cruise Ship in Israel; All Crew and Over-16s Will Be Vaccinated
Two U.S. Small Ship Lines Resume Cruises This Weekend
UnCruise Adventures Adds COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement To Expedition Cruises
American Cruise Lines Rolls Out Vaccine Requirement for Two Weeks
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Issues Proposal to CDC for July 4
American Queen Steamboat Company Mandates Vaccines on All Cruises; Drops Mask Requirements
Royal Caribbean Group to Vaccinate Crewmembers Prior to Return to Service
Exterior on Grandeur of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Group to Vaccinate Crewmembers Prior to Return to Service

Royal Caribbean Group to Vaccinate Crewmembers Prior to Return to Service
Exterior on Grandeur of the Seas

February 11, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:10 p.m. EST) -- Royal Caribbean Group will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all crewmembers as it looks to return to service, the company confirmed Thursday.The news was first reported by cruise ship crew website

Crew-Center

, which posted the contents of a letter sent to crewmembers."So far, several vaccines have shown to be effective at preventing both mild and severe symptoms of COVID-19, and we intend to make them a key component of our healthy return to service," the letter sent to crew said."Therefore, we expect vaccinations will be required for our crew as part of our plan for your return to working on our ships"In an email to Cruise Critic, a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the letter and its contents."The health of our crew and guests remains our number one priority," Royal Caribbean Group said in a statement. "At this point in our planning, based on science and the guidance of our experts, we are shifting from a strategy based primarily on protocols to one that is based on vaccines, supported by protocols. "{#widget:image|decorators:article_image|image:18788021|title:Celebrity ships in the bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)|description:Aerial shot of Celebrity ships in the bahamas#}It is not known at this time if passengers will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to sail with Royal Caribbean Group's brands, which include Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean and luxury line Silversea.Royal Caribbean Group joins a growing number of cruise lines requiring vaccinations for either passengers, crew, or both.In January, UK-based Saga Cruises became the first line to mandate vaccinations for passengers, while American Queen Steamboat Company and sister-line Victory Cruises became the first North American brands to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for passengers, crew and staff.In an interview with Cruise Critic, American Queen Steamboat Company CEO John Waggoner called vaccines "the new norm" in travel.Cruise Critic will update this story with further information as it becomes available.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.