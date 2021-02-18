P&O Cruises Reveals Name of New Ship, Arvia

(10:30 a.m. GMT) -- P&O Cruises' second LNG-powered ship, which will join the fleet in December 2022, will be called Arvia, the company announced Thursday.

Arvia, which means "from the seashore" will be the sister ship to Iona, and cruises will go on sale next month.

"Arvia will join Iona as an innovative and future-focused ship offering an outstanding, varied and contemporary holiday," P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said.

"Arvia has been designed to travel to the sun year-round and to maximise views of the ocean and the seashore from everywhere on board, so it seemed a very fitting name and one which will reflect the experience for guests on board."

Iona was due to launch last year as the line's largest ship and its first powered by LNG. However, the pandemic meant that it has not yet sailed a cruise with passengers onboard. P&O Cruises' fleet is due to restart cruising in April.