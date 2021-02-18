  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Marvel, Star Wars Day at Sea Theme Cruises to Return to Disney Ships in 2022

February 18, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(1:15 p.m. EST) -- Disney Cruise Line has announced its highly-popular Marvel Day at Sea and Star Wars Day at Sea theme cruises will be returning to the line in 2022.

These special limited-engagement sailings will be taking place over several voyages in 2022, with Marvel Day at Sea being featured aboard Disney Magic, and Star Wars Day at Sea debuting on select voyages aboard the larger Disney Fantasy.

An email will be sent out to all passengers currently booked on these voyages to advise them of the new amenities and features they can expect onboard.

Aboard Disney Magic, Marvel Day at Sea combines a Disney voyage to the Caribbean and Bahamas with the legendary Marvel comics, films and animated series' for an action-packed celebration of the entire Marvel Universe.

Marvel Day at Sea will be available on five-night Western Caribbean and Bahamas sailings aboard Disney Magic departing from Miami. Departure dates include January 8, 17, 22, 31; February 5, 14, 19, 28; and March 5, 2022.

The 4,000-passenger Disney Fantasy will host Disney's Star Wars Day at Sea theme voyages, offering a number of departures from Port Canaveral in the early part of 2022.

Weeklong Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral depart on January 8, 15, 22, 29; February 5, 12, 19, 26; and March 5, 2022.

Both Marvel Day at Sea and Star Wars Day at Sea offer a ton a of unique themed activities for cruisers, no matter age or fan level. So immersive and total are these voyages that the ship's horn even changes its tune to play the Imperial March theme from Star Wars (think: Darth Vader); while Marvel Day at Sea turns the nightclub into a Ravagers hangout from "Guardians of the Galaxy".

Expect to find plenty of families, friends, couples, and mega-fans booking these special sailings.

