Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates and a Sneak Peek at MSC Seashore (VIDEO)

I don't know about where you are right now but the US and Europe have seen some pretty cold temperatures this week -- it's snowing where I am. That's why it was so encouraging to see renderings for MSC Cruises next new ship, MSC Seashore. This is a ship that is built for trips to warm places like the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. MSC Seashore debuts in August in Europe and then will be coming to Miami in November this year.

What's really special about this ship is all the work that the line has put in to its outdoor spaces. The ship has six pools, including an infinity pool at the back of the ship and two large infinity whirlpools on the sides -- that's new. The lounge chairs in these outdoor spaces look very stylish and European, which is very much the vibe that MSC cultivates.

Seashore also has many restaurants and bars with outdoor seating so your day at the pool can just naturally flow into sunset drinks. I am ready for a warm-weather cruise with all this snow going on, so if you are, too, drop us a note in the comments to let us know.

Vaccines are still on everyone's mind these days. Crystal has become the first luxury cruise line to require passengers to have proof of a COVID-19 vaccine before boarding. The mandate applies across the fleet to the line's ocean, river and expedition ships, as well as its yacht. This is a trend that we're seeing more of so stay tuned.

Finally, Disney Cruises announced this week that their popular Marvel and Star Wars theme cruises will return in 2022. Now I took a Marvel Day at Sea cruise a few years ago and I have to tell you -- you do not have to be a comic book fan to just have a blast on these cruises. All the Marvel characters that you know and love from the movies show up and there are shows, trivia nights and so many photo to opportunities for everybody.

If you have a Star Wars or a Marvel fan in your life you are going to want to check that out.

