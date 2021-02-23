  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
American Cruise Lines Continues Expansion with Modern U.S. Riverboats
American Cruise Lines to Debut New Riverboats in 2021
Cruise Lines Start Outlining Return to Service Plans
American Cruise Lines Aims to Be First to Resume River Cruising in United States
American Queen Steamboat Company Plans to Resume Cruises in July
With Oregon Closed, Mississippi River Looks Like Best Bet for First U.S. Cruise
Victory Cruise Lines to Debut Second Expedition Ship in 2023
American Queen Steamboat Company Returning to Pacific Northwest in June For Vaccinated Cruises
American Empress Restarts River Cruises on the Columbia and Snake Rivers
American Queen Steamboat Company Mandates Vaccines on All Cruises; Drops Mask Requirements
American Cruise Lines Debuts New Ship on Columbia, Snake Rivers
American Harmony (Photo: American Cruise Lines)

American Cruise Lines Debuts New Ship on Columbia, Snake Rivers

American Cruise Lines Debuts New Ship on Columbia, Snake Rivers
American Harmony (Photo: American Cruise Lines)

February 23, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:30 p.m. EST) -- American Cruise Lines has announced it will have six cruise ships in the Pacific Northwest for the 2021 season, including American Harmony, which makes its debut on the Columbia and Snake rivers after its journey from the East Coast via the Panama Canal.

American Harmony debuted in 2019 for American Cruise Lines, and is one of its new, modern riverboats that offers contemporary styling and amenities, along with some of the largest standard cabins on the rivers of America.

Arriving in Astoria, Oregon, American Harmony joins its sister-ship American Song, along with two of American Cruise Line's classic paddlewheelers plying the Columbia and Snake rivers, American Pride and Queen of the West.

American Cruise Lines plans to operate voyages on the Columbia and Snake rivers this year, with sailings travelling through the heart of Oregon and Washington state. Voyages in 2021 include a new slate of active excursions and onboard inclusions like wine tasting events and onboard entertainment each evening.

The line is not bound by restrictions on cruise put forth by Transport Canada, as the line is flagged in the United States and does not (and would not) need to stop in a foreign port of call. American Cruise Line's vessels are also not covered under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s "Framework for Conditional Sailing", as the small-ship fleet falls below the guidance set forth by the CDC.

Voyages aboard American Harmony are now available for booking.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.