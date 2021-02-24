Royal Caribbean Debuts New Short Caribbean Cruises for 2022-2023

(2:20 p.m. EST) -- Royal Caribbean has unveiled a new lineup of short Caribbean sailings from three to five nights in duration, sailing from five homeports, for the 2022-2023 cruise season

The sailings -- departing from homeports in both Florida and Texas -- will be spread across 17 different itineraries, with both weekend and mid-week cruising options available. Most sailings will include a stop at Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Two ships will sail shorter Caribbean voyages year-round beginning in 2022. These include Freedom of the Seas, which will operate three-and-four-night cruises from Miami to Nassau and Perfect Day; and Independence of the Seas, which will continue to operate three-and-four-night voyages to Nassau and Perfect Day from Port Canaveral (Orlando).