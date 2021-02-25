Princess Cruises Adds Three New UK Cruises Following Alaska Cancellations

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

February 25, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(6:33 p.m. GMT) -- Princess Cruises has added three new cruises from Southampton on Regal Princess at the end of this summer season.

Regal Princess' 24-night Canadian Adventure cruise, which was due to depart Southampton on September 18, has been replaced with three new cruises.

The move follows Transport Canada's decision to ban all large cruise ships from calling in at Canadian ports this year, so effectively ending the Alaska season.

"We added these new itineraries based on the strong demand from U.K. guests for our 2021 ex-UK season," said Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe.

"While we share our guests' disappointment over the cancelled Canadian Adventure voyage, we're pleased to be able to offer our guests even more choice of sailings from Southampton for this year."

The cruises are:

• a 12-night Canary Islands cruise, calling at Vigo, Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Lisbon, departing September 18, 2021.

• A seven night Spain & France cruise, calling at La Rochelle, Bilbao, La Coruna, Guernsey (St. Peter Port), departing September 30, 2021.

• A five night Belgium & Netherlands Sampler cruise, calling at Zeebrugge (for Brussels/Bruges), Rotterdam, Guernsey (St. Peter Port), departing October 7, 2021.

A 25-night Canada and New England cruise will sail roundtrip from Southampton in 2022 on Sky Princess. The itinerary includes an overnight stay in New York City and passengers will visit other popular ports-of-call such as Boston, Rhode Island and Maine in the U.S., plus Corner Brook, Sydney, Prince Edward Island, Bay of Fundy, Halifax and Newfoundland in Canada. The cruise departs 24 September, 2022.

How was this article?

