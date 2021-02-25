Princess Cruises Adds Three New UK Cruises Following Alaska Cancellations

(6:33 p.m. GMT) -- Princess Cruises has added three new cruises from Southampton on Regal Princess at the end of this summer season.

Regal Princess' 24-night Canadian Adventure cruise, which was due to depart Southampton on September 18, has been replaced with three new cruises.

The move follows Transport Canada's decision to ban all large cruise ships from calling in at Canadian ports this year, so effectively ending the Alaska season.

"We added these new itineraries based on the strong demand from U.K. guests for our 2021 ex-UK season," said Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe.

"While we share our guests' disappointment over the cancelled Canadian Adventure voyage, we're pleased to be able to offer our guests even more choice of sailings from Southampton for this year."

The cruises are:

• a 12-night Canary Islands cruise, calling at Vigo, Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Lisbon, departing September 18, 2021.

• A seven night Spain & France cruise, calling at La Rochelle, Bilbao, La Coruna, Guernsey (St. Peter Port), departing September 30, 2021.

• A five night Belgium & Netherlands Sampler cruise, calling at Zeebrugge (for Brussels/Bruges), Rotterdam, Guernsey (St. Peter Port), departing October 7, 2021.