Missing Your Cruise Ship? Here's What They're Up To

(4:05 p.m. EST) -- There's just a handful of cruise ships sailing with passengers onboard right now -- but that doesn't mean ships aren't sailing.

We're keeping an eye on them for you, whether they are parked off the south coast of the U.K. or moored off the Bahamas.

Some have been sold, some have been scrapped and some have been rebranded -- here's your weekly round-up of cruise ships worldwide.

A True Gem

One of Saga's most beloved ex-ships, Saga Sapphire, has found a new home sailing as part of the Selectum Blu Cruises fleet.

"The Vessel is renewing nowadays in Turkey shipyards and waiting for 2021 April to start her magnificient itineraries," confirmed Necdet Ucarlar, the director of cruise business at parent company Anek Tour.

The Turkish cruise line has renamed the 706-passenger ship Blue Sapphire and will be marketing it towards the growing Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Eastern Europe market.

The 40-year-old ship, which began life as Hapag-Lloyd's Europa, was sold by Saga Cruises last year and replaced by a new-build, Spirit of Adventure -- which sadly hasn't sailed yet, due to the pandemic.

Spirit of Adventure is set to make its debut sailing on May 4, 2021.

Hot n' Cold

There's a lot of activity going on in Florida ports, with cruise ships coming and going all week, specifically Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Vista and MSC Meraviglia, which have all been spotted at the Port of Miami and Port Everglades, according to Travel Pulse.

But what are they doing?

As we've written previously, some ships are in so-called "cold layup" round the world and others are in warm lay up.

The difference is the latter are primed and ready to go into service in a few weeks with more than a skeleton crew onboard, while those in cold lay up will need significantly longer to get back into gear.

Which is why the aforementioned ships -- and others -- are going back and forth into port for supplies for crew and for refuelling.

We hope that very soon they'll be coming in to take passengers onboard for test cruises.

Three Queens Unite

It's not often you get to see three queens together in the same place, but that's exactly what happened in Torbay, on the south coast of England, over the weekend when Cunard's Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth were in the same spot together, for the first time since 2015.

QE left its sisters for nearby Poole on Monday, but that still leaves a lot of ships bobbing around off the south coast including QM2 and QV -- P&O Cruises' Arcadia and Holland America Line's Zaandam in Babbacombe Bay; with Marella Explorer and HAL's Eurodam and Volendam in Tor Bay,

