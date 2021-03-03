Guernsey Bans Cruise Ships for 2021

(11 a.m. EST) -- The island of Guernsey will not be accepting cruise ship visits in 2021, a blow for those hoping the Channel Island would appear on round-Britain sailings.

The island, which became famous worldwide after the best-selling book and movie "The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Society," is a popular stop for cruise ships. Vessels dock in St. Peters Port, which provides easy access to the island's charming towns, historic sites and scenic countryside and coastline.

The move to ban ships this year is due to the ongoing uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to protect health and safety on the islands.

Canceling the entire summer season for cruises might seem premature, given Britain's success rate with coronavirus vaccination rates. U.K. powerhouse P&O Cruises has recently decided to concentrate primarily on round-Britain sailings in summer 2021, as opposed to European cruises. The ports on those specific itineraries have not been announced.

But Guernsey tourism officials said the decision was "proactive."

"The cruise sector is very important to the Islands of Guernsey and to our tourism industry, and this is not a decision taken lightly, said Wendy Pedder, Marketing Manager of VisitGuernsey.