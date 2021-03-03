  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Seabourn Extends Cruise Suspensions Through June 30
Princess Cruises Confirms Enchanted Princess Delivery Delayed, Southampton Naming Canceled
When Will the Mediterranean Open Up to Cruises?
Is Greece the Next Country To Open Cruising?
Marella Cruises Retires Marella Dream From Fleet; Cancels Entire US Season for Marella Discovery
AIDA, River Cruises Cancel Sailings as New COVID-19 Lockdown Rules Threaten Cruise Restart in Europe
What Happens To 2021 Alaska Cruise Tourism After Canadian Ban? Lines Weigh Land Trips, Small Ships Might Go
Princess Cruises Adds Three New UK Cruises Following Alaska Cancellations
Royal Caribbean to Debut New Cruise Ship in Israel; All Crew and Over-16s Will Be Vaccinated
Princess Cruises Introduces New Short Break Voyages for UK Residents
Guernsey Bans Cruise Ships for 2021
St. Peter Port (Guernsey) (Photo:Kiev.Victor/Shutterstock)

Guernsey Bans Cruise Ships for 2021

Guernsey Bans Cruise Ships for 2021
St. Peter Port (Guernsey) (Photo:Kiev.Victor/Shutterstock)

March 03, 2021

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11 a.m. EST) -- The island of Guernsey will not be accepting cruise ship visits in 2021, a blow for those hoping the Channel Island would appear on round-Britain sailings.

The island, which became famous worldwide after the best-selling book and movie "The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Society,"  is a popular stop for cruise ships. Vessels dock in St. Peters Port, which provides easy access to the island's charming towns, historic sites and scenic countryside and coastline.

The move to ban ships this year is due to the ongoing uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to protect health and safety on the islands.

Canceling the entire summer season for cruises might seem premature, given Britain's success rate with coronavirus vaccination rates. U.K. powerhouse P&O Cruises has recently decided to concentrate primarily on round-Britain sailings in summer 2021, as opposed to European cruises. The ports on those specific itineraries have not been announced.

But Guernsey tourism officials said the decision was "proactive." 

"The cruise sector is very important to the Islands of Guernsey and to our tourism industry, and this is not a decision taken lightly, said Wendy Pedder, Marketing Manager of VisitGuernsey.

"But following consultation with Public Health, and due to the extensive operational and logistical requirements and plans necessary to ensure a safe experience for passengers, crew and residents we have taken the proactive decision to cancel the programme for this year and to focus our efforts on the 2022 cruise programme."

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.