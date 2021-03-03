Princess Cruises Introduces New Short Break Voyages for UK Residents

(2:15 p.m. EST) -- Princess Cruises will launch a series of short break cruises designed exclusively for UK residents this summer aboard Regal Princess and Sky Princess.The voyages, which will include short breaks and weeklong cruises sailing roundtrip from Southampton, will go on sale later this month. Currently, only UK residents are eligible to book these new voyages.Not much is known about these new sailings yet. Princess has stated that dates, itineraries and prices for the new ex-UK sailings from Southampton will be released later this month.To accommodate these new sailings, however, Princess Cruises will be cancel the current ex-UK programme of sailings through late September."When restrictions are lifted, it is clear that holidays in the UK will be the first to restart before the gradual return of international travel," said Princess Cruises UK and Europe vice president Tony Roberts. "We are eager to welcome our guests back onboard as soon as it is safe to do so. By offering a series of short UK breaks, we can provide guests with a relaxed holiday at sea so they can enjoy a much-needed getaway."Princess has cancelled sailings from Southampton aboard Sky, Regal and Island Princess through September 25, 2021. Affected passengers will be offered to move to an equivalent cruise in 2022, at protected 2021 rates. Passengers can also choose a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) with 10 percent bonus, or a full refund via this