Could One Year Without Cruises Turn Into Two? 3 Reasons We're Optimistic (and 1 Reason We're Not) -- VIDEO

March 05, 2021

Cruise Critic
Staff
(2:50 p.m. EST) -- It's been nearly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted all types of travel -- but perhaps cruising most of all.

This has left cruise lovers in North America, and around much of the world, wondering: Could one year without cruises turn into two?

At Cruise Critic, we don't think that's the case. Here are three reasons we're feeling optimistic cruising will return in 2021 -- and one reason that gives us a little pause.

