VIDEO: Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next

March 05, 2021

Cruise Critic
Staff
(3:10 p.m. EST) -- In "This Week in Cruise News," Cruise Critic's Managing Editor Chris Gray Faust talks about Odyssey of the Seas' debut in Israel as the first fully vaccinated cruise ship -- and how Royal Caribbean is deciding where they'll start up next.

And, in case you missed it, you can also check out last week's video, where Adam Coulter, Cruise Critic's Managing Editor in the U.K., dissects Royal Caribbean Group's and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' earnings calls, and finds out how vaccines are driving cruise bookings.

