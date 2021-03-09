P&O Cruises Reveals Host of New Dining & Entertainment Features to Debut on New Ship Arvia

(3:35 p.m. GMT) -- P&O Cruises has today revealed new-to-the-line dining and entertainment venues set to debut on Arvia when the ship launches in December 2022.

The second Excel Class ship and follow-up to Iona will feature a brand-new 54-metre-high ropes course called Altitude Skywalk offering two different experiences; a nine-hole mini-golf course, Altitude Minigolf; a swim-up bar located in a wake-view infinity pool and new restaurant concepts Green & Co featuring Mizuhana and 6th Street Diner.

Arvia will also feature the retractable glass-roof SkyDome and multi-screen boutique cinema, Ocean Studios, which debut on Iona, plus alfresco movie screenings at SeaScreen, 1,300 square meters of shopping space and the Oasis Spa and Health Club.

"Arvia is the latest evolution in the P&O Cruises experience, embodying the newest trends in travel, dining and entertainment, and will be the epitome of a sunshine resort sailing year-round to the warmest climates," P&O Cruises' president Paul Ludlow, said.

"New restaurant Green & Co featuring Mizuhana will have a plant-led menu reflecting the latest trends in vegan, vegetarian and flexitarian dining while Altitude Skywalk and SeaScreen will entertain all ages.

"Arvia’s extraordinary features maximise views of the ocean, seashore and destinations from everywhere on board while guests enjoy the next generation of on-board entertainment."

Arvia will feature 20 dining options, including the line's signature restaurants Epicurean, Sindhu, The Glass House, The Keel & Cow and The Olive Grove.

The 185,000-ton LNG-powered ship is under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, where the steel-cutting ceremony took place earlier this month.

This news follows the line’s announcement that the existing 2021 summer programme is being cancelled. Cruises on Arcadia, Aurora, Azura and Ventura have been cancelled until the end of August and on Britannia and Iona until the end of September.