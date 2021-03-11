  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
CDC Extends Its No-Sail Order to September 30
CLIA: More European Countries Allow Cruising Restart; No Date Yet for U.S. Cruising to Resume
CLIA Member Cruise Lines Could Be Ready to Sail in as Soon as 30 Days
Royal Caribbean Eyeing More Countries For Cruise Restart; UK Could Be Next
Cruise Lines Confirm Late Summer Restart for Domestic Cruising
CLIA Calls on CDC to Lift U.S. Cruise Ban to Allow for July Restart
Pressure on CDC Grows, As Cruise Lines Plan More International Restarts
CLIA "Very Hopeful" U.S. Cruising Will Resume This Summer, Despite CDC Silence
Stakeholders, Cruisers React to New CDC Technical Orders on Cruise
Could An August Restart of U.S. Cruises Really Happen?
CLIA Hopeful U.S. Vaccination Progress Will Prompt CDC Rethink on Cruise Resumption
Cruise ship in Miami (Photo: Cruise Critic)

CLIA Hopeful U.S. Vaccination Progress Will Prompt CDC Rethink on Cruise Resumption

CLIA Hopeful U.S. Vaccination Progress Will Prompt CDC Rethink on Cruise Resumption
Cruise ship in Miami (Photo: Cruise Critic)

March 11, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1:44 p.m. EST) – The Cruise Line Industry Association said it was hopeful that the U.S. vaccination rollout could prompt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to rethink its cruise ban – but noted no conversations surrounding a quicker resumption were currently taking place.

If the vaccine is available to all by the end of May -- as the Biden administration has promised -- that could be the "inflection point" where the CDC lifts its current regulations preventing cruising, said Brian Salerno, Senior Vice President, CLIA Global Maritime Policy.

"It could be used as a fresh opportunity to engage with CDC. I think in many ways the Conditional Sailing Order reflected thinking from six months ago and it could stand to be updated and reflective of the new situation," he said.

Salerno was speaking at a CLIA-organized press briefing to discuss the resumption of cruising in the UK, following the UK government announcement of a possible May 17 restart.

While the UK, as well as governments in Europe, have been talking actively about getting the cruise industry back in business, cruise lines in the US are in a holding pattern, unable to even resume test cruises without CDC guidance.

"The government in the UK and in Europe has been a little more willing to engage with industry in finding a path to resumption," Salerno said.

"The CDC has been less enthusiastic about doing that, however."

This week marks a year since cruising stopped worldwide because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Yet other countries have allowed cruising to begin a limited restart – notably in Italy from last July and from Singapore since December.

Royal Caribbean recently announced it would base its newest ship Odyssey of the Seas in Israel, the most heavily vaccinated country in the world, with cruises starting in May. Executives intimated that the UK could be next, due to its successful vaccine rollout.

Closer to home for U.S. cruisers, Crystal announced Thursday that it would deploy Crystal Serenity to The Bahamas, sailing from Bimini and Nassau, visiting only Bahamian islands. Voyages start July 3, 2021 and run through October.

As more people in the United States become vaccinated and cruise lines announce successful restarts in other countries, cruisers hungry to get back to the seas may find themselves frustrated with the CDC's slow stance.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.