Crystal To Base Luxury Cruise Ship In Bahamas, Sailings Begin In July

(Updated 3:25 p.m. EST) -- In a move that jumpstarts the return of cruising in North America, Crystal Cruises announced Thursday it would deploy its luxury oceangoing ship, Crystal Serenity, on all-new weeklong itineraries departing from, and exclusively visiting, the Bahamas. The new seven-day cruises begin July 3, 2021 and run into October. Departing from either Nassau or Bimini, these Bahamian-focused cruises will call on several islands typically only visited by smaller yachts. Ports of call include rarely visited Harbour Island, Great Exuma, Long Island, and San Salvador Island. The announcement makes Crystal the first oceangoing cruise line to restart operations in the Americas, the first to be homeported in the Bahamas, and the first line to resume operations in the Caribbean. The announcement was made by Crystal interim president and CEO Jack Anderson, and Bahamas Minister of Tourism Dionisio James D'Aguila."Today, in partnership with the Bahamas, we are thrilled to announce Crystal Serenity will be deployed in the islands of the Bahamas beginning July 3 of this year, offering a 100 percent Bahamian itinerary through at least October 2021," Anderson said. Added D'Aguila: "This is a milestone achievement, one that we are proud to be a part of. Indeed, this may very well prove to be the tipping point for our citizens ... for our nation."Given that more than 70 percent of the government's tax revenue comes from tourism, the return of Crystal Cruises will bring economic benefits to the country ... delivering an equitable source of income for thousands of Bahamians."Capacity aboard Crystal Serenity will be capped at 900 passengers. Embarkation will take place Saturdays from Nassau and Sundays from Bimini. The news was met with positive reaction by travel agents and consumers alike."Finally, we have a date to return to sailing," Vicky Garcia, COO and co-owner of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, said in a statement. "Kudos to Crystal for creating a luxury, close-to-home experience for our travel advisors to sell, as this type of Bahamas cruise is different for the brand."Besides providing a way for the line to restart cruising, these new Bahamian-only itineraries also give passengers a better chance to fully experience the Bahamas. In the past, most cruises to the Bahamas have only called on Nassau, Freeport or the private islands owned by cruise lines.