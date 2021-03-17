Fred. Olsen Latest Cruise Line to Announce Restart For Round-Britain Cruises

(9 a.m. GMT) -- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has become the third cruise line in as many days to announce a restart date and a series of round-Britain cruises.

The line's two "new" ships will start the 11-cruise season on July 5 -- Borealis on a three-night scenic ‘Maiden Voyage’ from Liverpool and Bolette on a three-night ‘Maiden Voyage’ from Dover on August 16.

Like Viking, but unlike P&O Cruises, Fred. will not be demanding passengers be vaccinated before boarding. Unlike Viking, the line will offer a few port calls on its smaller ships, including in the Shetland Islands and the Orkney Islands.

"By the time we resume sailing in July, we know that a large proportion of UK adults will have received their vaccinations," said Peter Deer, managing Director UK.

"The vaccine is a big advancement for the travel industry, but it must be considered as part of a multi-layered approach."

He said the line would wait and see what the Global Travel Taskforce reports back to the government on April 12, before finalising its plans.