Fred. Olsen Latest Cruise Line to Announce Restart For Round-Britain Cruises

Fred. Olsen Latest Cruise Line to Announce Restart For Round-Britain Cruises
Bolette

March 17, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(9 a.m. GMT) -- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has become the third cruise line in as many days to announce a restart date and a series of round-Britain cruises.

The line's two "new" ships will start the 11-cruise season on July 5 -- Borealis on a three-night scenic ‘Maiden Voyage’ from Liverpool and Bolette on a three-night ‘Maiden Voyage’ from Dover on August 16.

Fred.'s announcement comes after Viking Cruises announced a May restart and P&O Cruises confirmed a late June restart.

Like Viking, but unlike P&O Cruises, Fred. will not be demanding passengers be vaccinated before boarding. Unlike Viking, the line will offer a few port calls on its smaller ships, including in the Shetland Islands and the Orkney Islands.

"By the time we resume sailing in July, we know that a large proportion of UK adults will have received their vaccinations," said Peter Deer, managing Director UK.

"The vaccine is a big advancement for the travel industry, but it must be considered as part of a multi-layered approach."

He said the line would wait and see what the Global Travel Taskforce reports back to the government on April 12, before finalising its plans.

The 11-cruise programme includes departures from Dover and Liverpool, with scenic sailings taking in the best of the British Isles, including the Shetland and Orkney islands and the Isles of Scilly, as well as a few port calls including Bolette's five-night "Touring Scenic Orkneys & Shetlands’, departing from Dover on 24th August 2021, which will call in at Lerwick, Shetland Islands and Kirkwall, Orkney Islands.

