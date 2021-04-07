Navigator of the Seas Los Angeles Cruise Debut Moved Up to November 2021

(Updated 9:50 a.m. EDT) -- Royal Caribbean will send its newly refurbished Navigator of the Seas to homeport in Los Angeles (San Pedro) even earlier than anticipated, with sailings beginning November 2021.

The line had previously announced it would begin operations aboard Navigator of the Seas from San Pedro in the Spring of 2022.

Royal Caribbean hasn't offered homeport cruises from Los Angeles in over a decade. It removed Mariner of the Seas in 2011 from the region, citing low profitability on its Mexican Riviera runs.

The announcement that Navigator of the Seas would be deployed to homeport in Los Angeles was made during Vicki Freed's weekly online coffee chat webinar with travel agents. Freed is Royal Caribbean's senior vice president of sales, trade support and service. And on April 7, a message to travel agents was sent confirming the new start dates.

"We’re thrilled to share we were presented with an opportunity to bring Navigator to Los Angeles even sooner!," read the statement issued to travel agents and obtained by Cruise Critic. "Navigator of the Seas will now begin sailing year-round from Los Angeles, California as of November 2021. These new itineraries will open for sale the week of April 12, 2021."

Navigator of the Seas will operate short three- and four-night sailings calling on Ensenada, Mexico, and Catalina Island. It will also offer several five-night sailings that will also include a stop in Cabo San Lucas, and select weeklong voyages will include an overnight stay in the popular Mexican resort town.

"California was calling us home once again, and what better way to reintroduce Royal Caribbean than to bring our next-level cruise vacations to the City of Angels and make it a year-round adventure starting just in time for summer," Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley said in a news release.

"We're excited to return to Los Angeles to add bigger, bolder vacation options along the West Coast. With a ship like Navigator of the Seas, complete with waterslides, activities from day to night and a lineup of restaurants, bars and lounges, friends and families alike are in for a memorable getaway."

Navigator of the Seas underwent an extensive $115-million refurbishment program shortly before the global health pandemic largely shut down cruise and travel around the world. The refit added new bar and dining venues, revamped the ship's pool deck, and introduced two new onboard waterslides that cantilever out over the side of the ship.