  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
P&O Cruises Reveals Launch of New Ship Iona Will be Delayed, Ionafest to be Rescheduled
Exclusive Interview with P&O Cruises' Paul Ludlow: "We Want to Return to Sailing As Soon As We Possibly Can"
P&O Cruises Still Confident of March 2021 Restart Date; Forward Bookings Strong
P&O Cruises Cancels All International Summer Sailings, Adds Round-Britain Cruises
Domestic Cruises Given Green Light for May 17 Restart
Cruise Lines Play Down Hope of English Restart in May
P&O Cruises to Restart UK Cruising in June for Vaccinated Residents Only
Marella Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Confirm Summer Domestic Restart
Cruise Lines Report Record Demand for New, Future Cruises
Big Week For English Cruising As Three Ships Come Sailing In
P&O Cruises Sees "Unprecedented" Demand for Domestic Cruises, Crashing Website
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)

P&O Cruises Sees "Unprecedented" Demand for Domestic Cruises, Crashing Website

P&O Cruises Sees "Unprecedented" Demand for Domestic Cruises, Crashing Website
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)

March 22, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(5:15 p.m. GMT) -- P&O Cruises has had so many bookings and enquiries for its domestic coastal cruises that its website crashed this morning.

The three-, four- and seven-night cruises, on flagship Britannia and new ship Iona, will set sail from Southampton between June and September.

The systems are fixed now, but for a time this morning, passengers were left frustrated trying to make bookings.

The line tweeted the following statement this morning: "We are very sorry but an unprecedented demand for our UK coastal cruises has caused technical issues with our systems on the website and through our contact centre."

A few hours later, P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow Tweeted: "We’re so sorry if you’ve experienced difficulty booking our new UK getaways this morning. This has been due to incredible demand. We've made a number of changes to allow more guests to book online so we’re pleased to say, you can now book via our website."

In a statement, Ludlow added: "We always hoped that these domestic cruises would be popular, given the uncertainty around holidays abroad, but we have never before seen such significant and immediate demand and it certainly shows the effects of lockdown and everyone's need for a holiday."

Iona's maiden voyage to the Scottish islands, including the island after which she was named, is "very well sold", he added.

The line cancelled all international summer sailings earlier this month, then announced a season of round-Britain cruises last week.

It joins a number of other lines. including Viking, Princess, Fred. Olsen and MSC Cruises, which are all doing the same, starting with MSC Cruises on May 20.

P&O Cruises, along with Princess, is mandating vaccines for all passengers; Viking and MSC are not.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.