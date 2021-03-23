  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Marella Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Confirm Summer Domestic Restart

March 23, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(2:45 p.m. GMT) -- Marella Cruises has joined almost all other U.K.-based cruise lines in announcing a summer of domestic cruising. The line made the announcement via its

Facebook page

page with the following statement:"We’re really pleased to announce we’ll be offering domestic cruises sailing from the UK this year. We can’t wait to welcome you back onboard. More details will be revealed soon."The line would reveal no further details at this stage, describing the post as "a teaser" and that "plans are being worked on".British coastal waters will be pretty busy this summer -- Marella joins P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Viking and MSC Cruises in announcing a summer of domestic cruising, with the first line to restart being MSC on May 20.And yesterday, demand was such for P&O's cruises that the line's website crashed and call centre was unable to cope with the number of enquiries.Marella also did not specify if it would require passengers to be vaccinated, as P&O Cruises and Princess have done in the UK and Crystal Cruises and Virgin Voyages have done.Which Cruise Lines Require a COVID-19 Vaccine?The news went down well with passengers -- within five hours the post had 1.1k Likes and Loves, 408 shares and 463 comments, including:"I will defiantly (sic) book, we have cruise booked for sept fingers crossed it goes ahead and a big one booked for next year we have had 7 cruises with you and loved them all x"And also: "Fantastic. Great way to start back again, and employment for the crew. Will be interesting to see what's on offer and what the terms are. Also be great if I could hop on in Falmouth or Plymouth"We will be sure to update this story as soon as we have more information.

