Disney Debuts Summer 2021 UK 'Staycations' Aboard Disney Magic

(8:30 a.m. EST) -- Disney has become the latest cruise line to announce it will sail new summer 2021 departures from the UK, with Disney Magic conducting special "staycation" cruises from a number of UK ports.

The new voyages, which are only available for UK residents at this time, will be two, three or four days long and will only offer sea days and no ports of call. The cruises will set sail from Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southampton.

Disney joins the likes of P&O Cruises, Princess, Viking, MSC, Cunard and others in restarting limited operations in the UK this summer, as cruise lines continue to grapple with restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our teams are bringing tremendous ingenuity and fun to these new cruises, tailoring them with care to the times we are living in, yet filling them with everything you’d expect from Disney, from great service and entertainment to immersive dining experiences and magic for the whole family," Disney Cruise Line President Thomas Mazloum said in a news release.

The line is not mandating passengers be vaccinated but stated it would be "implementing multiple layers of health and safety measures considering guidance from the U.K. government, health authorities and medical experts".

This includes COVID-19 testing, health screenings, face coverings, reduced guest capacity, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning.

Disney expects to release these new Disney Magic cruises to nowhere in April for UK residents, and will likely have more details on onboard amenities, features and services at that time.