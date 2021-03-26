  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Disney Cruise Line Cancels Remainder of its 2020 Cruises to Alaska, Europe
River Cruise Lines Start Outlining Onboard Health and Safety Changes
Caribbean Ports Contemplate Short Summer Cruise Season -- And What Happens When Ships Return
What New Health Protocols Are Cruise Lines Introducing?
P&O Cruises to Restart UK Cruising in June for Vaccinated Residents Only
MSC Cruises Latest Cruise Line to Announce U.K. Restart
Royal Caribbean Confirms UK Deployment This Summer, Offers Free Cruises to Emergency Service Workers
British Isles Cruise Deals: 2021 Summer "Seacations"
Virgin Voyages Latest Cruise Line to Start Sailing Round-Britain This Summer
Disney Delays First Test Cruise aboard Disney Dream
Disney Debuts Summer 2021 UK 'Staycations' Aboard Disney Magic
Disney Magic (Photo: Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Debuts Summer 2021 UK 'Staycations' Aboard Disney Magic

Disney Debuts Summer 2021 UK 'Staycations' Aboard Disney Magic
Disney Magic (Photo: Disney Cruise Line)

March 26, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(8:30 a.m. EST) -- Disney has become the latest cruise line to announce it will sail new summer 2021 departures from the UK, with Disney Magic conducting special "staycation" cruises from a number of UK ports.

The new voyages, which are only available for UK residents at this time, will be two, three or four days long and will only offer sea days and no ports of call. The cruises will set sail from Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southampton.

Disney joins the likes of P&O Cruises, Princess, Viking, MSC, Cunard and others in restarting limited operations in the UK this summer, as cruise lines continue to grapple with restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our teams are bringing tremendous ingenuity and fun to these new cruises, tailoring them with care to the times we are living in, yet filling them with everything you’d expect from Disney, from great service and entertainment to immersive dining experiences and magic for the whole family," Disney Cruise Line President Thomas Mazloum said in a news release.

The line is not mandating passengers be vaccinated but stated it would be "implementing multiple layers of health and safety measures considering guidance from the U.K. government, health authorities and medical experts".

This includes COVID-19 testing, health screenings, face coverings, reduced guest capacity, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning.

Deluxe Ocean-View Cabin with Verandah on Disney Magic

Disney expects to release these new Disney Magic cruises to nowhere in April for UK residents, and will likely have more details on onboard amenities, features and services at that time.

More information on Disney Magic's new UK "staycation" cruises will be posted here as it becomes available.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.