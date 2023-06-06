6 Cruise Deals Out of Florida From $39/Night

Want to book a tropical escape on a budget? Cruising from Florida -- which is home to more cruise ports than any other U.S. state -- offers dozens of Caribbean itineraries at an affordable price.

Whether you're cruising out of Miami or out of Tampa, we've selected the top six cruise deals from Florida cruise ports, all under $68 per night per person.

Note: Cruises are subject to availability, and prices may change at any time. Promotional offers expire October through early November. All prices are per person, based on double occupancy.

Price: $179 per person ($39 per night)

Ship: Norwegian Sun

Date: December 7, 2019

Itinerary: Port Canaveral (Orlando) > Sea Day > Costa Maya > Cozumel > Sea Day > Port Canaveral (Orlando)

Bonus Offers: Up to 10 percent off shore excursions and the choice of shore excursion credit, a free beverage package, onboard credit and free or reduced airfare, depending on category booked (balcony bookings and higher will receive all bonus offers)

Price: $679 per person ($68 per night)

Ship: Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas

Date: November 13, 2020

Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) > 2 Sea Days > St. Thomas > Antigua > Dominica > St. Kitts > St. Maarten > 2 Sea Days > Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

Bonus Offers: Waived deposits, onboard credit, free gratuities and free fares for kids on select sailings.

Price: $294 per person ($42 per night)

Ship: MSC Armonia

Date: March 2, 2020

Itinerary: Miami > Sea Day > Montego Bay > Grand Cayman > Costa Maya > Sea Day > Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve > Miami

Bonus Offers: Free beverage package, free internet package and onboard credit.

Price: $219 per person ($44 per night)

Ship: Carnival Sunrise

Date: January 11, 2020

Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) > Freeport > Nassau > Princess Cays > Sea Day > Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

Bonus Offers: Up to 10 percent off shore excursions, free gratuities, free upgrades and onboard credit.

Price: $362 per person ($52 per night)

Ship: Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas

Date: February 15, 2020

Itinerary: Tampa > Key West > Sea Day > Grand Cayman > Cozumel > Costa Maya > Sea Day > Tampa

Bonus Offers: Up to 10 percent off shore excursions.

Price: $234 per person ($47 per night)

Ship: Carnival Ecstasy

Date: January 13, 2020

Itinerary: Jacksonville > Sea Day > Princess Cays > Nassau > Sea Day > Jacksonville

Bonus Offers: Reduced deposits, free two-category cabin upgrade, free gratuities, onboard credit and up to 10 percent off shore excursions.

