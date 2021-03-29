Saga Cruises Launches Round-Britain Cruises for Summer 2021

(11 a.m. BST) -- Saga Cruises has its summer season of round-Britain cruises, which includes scenic cruises along the Norwegian fjords.

The line will offer four itineraries on Spirit of Discovery starting on June 27, from Tilbury, including port stops, and on its new ship, Spirit of Adventure, which was due to launch last year, but has not yet carried passengers due to the pandemic.

The over-50s line was the first cruise in the world to demand that all passengers be fully vaccinated (both doses) to sail.

Saga joins Viking, MSC Cruises, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, Cunard, Disney, Fred. Olsen and Marella in offering round-Britain cruises this summer (you can find the full list here). However, it is the first to offer scenic sailing beyond these shores.

"We know how much our guests want to get travelling again so we are delighted to be launching our all-inclusive, round-Britain Summer cruise itineraries taking in destinations from the Orkney Islands to the Norwegian Fjords," said Nigel Blanks, CEO of Saga Cruises.

"We are asking all our guests to have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine prior to joining our cruises and, as they rightly expect, all necessary precautions and the highest standards of cleanliness will be observed on board."

Passengers will be able to choose from four all-inclusive itineraries over five travel dates:

Scottish Highlands and Islands departing Tilbury on June 27th, 2021 aboard Spirit of Discovery for six nights calling at Lerwick on the Shetland Islands, followed by Scrabster and Invergordon before returning to Tilbury. Sight-seeing tours of Lerwick and Invergordon are included.

Great British Isles Adventure departing from Tilbury on July 11th, 2021 aboard Spirit of Discovery for 14 nights, calling at Falmouth, Holyhead, Belfast, Greenock, Ullapool, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Newhaven and Newcastle and disembarking back in Tilbury. Sight-seeing tours of Belfast, Kirkwall, Edinburgh and Newcastle are included.

From the Northern Isles to the Fjords departing from Tilbury aboard Spirit of Discovery on July 3, 2021 or July 25, 2021 for six nights, calling at Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands, cruising Sognefjord in Norway, Lerwick in the Shetland Islands and Stornoway followed by Scrabster in Scotland before returning to Tilbury. Sight-seeing tours of Kirkwall and Lerwick are included.