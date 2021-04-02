CDC Could Potentially Issue New Directives on Resumption of Cruise

(10:37 a.m. EDT) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could be poised to issue additional technical guidance for the resumption of cruise in the coming days, according to social media posts from the Mayor of Miami-Dade County.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava posted the news on her Twitter account Thursday evening. She stated that based on a call she had with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Division Director Martin Cetron, the agency is likely to release additional guidance on the resumption of cruise activities within the United States.

"We were very encouraged on our call today ... to discuss the safe return of cruising in the U.S.," Cava wrote. "We are excited that the CDC will shortly be issuing new guidelines for a restart to cruising, taking into consideration the advancements made possible by the vaccine."

Cava went on to write she was impressed by Walensky's knowledge of the industry and empathy for the economic hardships its shuttering has caused.

Cava's announcement follows on the heels of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urging the CDC to reopen the cruise industry within the United States, and threats by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to sue the organization in order to restart cruising within Florida.

"In Florida, we have everything going on, except the cruise lines because the federal government won't let the cruise lines sail," DeSantis said. "The CDC won't let them sail. They did the No-Sail Order in March of 2020 ... and it's never been really to the point where they're making an effort to really get it back."

The CDC replaced its long-standing "No-Sail Order," which had been in effect since March 2020, with a "Framework for Conditional Sailing" on October 30, 2020, that was supposed to allow for a measured restart of cruise operations within the United States.

Five months into the new conditional sail order, though, there has been no movement on the part of the CDC to provide additional guidance to the cruise industry, forcing lines to look at homeports outside of the U.S. as they attempt to restart.

Cruise line executives have also expressed frustration over the CDC's lack of movement, while other forms of travel, including airlines, hotels and resorts, have been allowed to continue operating within the United States.

"We're concerned that it's been many, many, months since we've had any guidance," Royal Caribbean Cruises President and CEO Michael Bayley said earlier this week on Vicki Freed's Coffee Chat with travel agents. "The guidance we're going to get is going to be pretty outdated."