NEW VIDEO!: Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

In this week's cruise news video Adam Coulter, Cruise Critic's Managing Editor in the UK, dives into some of the destinations you can cruise to -- and from -- this summer. Plus, more exciting updates from the UK's May restart, including three big ships that will be sailing from Southampton.
