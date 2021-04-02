  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
NEW VIDEO!: Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

April 02, 2021

Cruise Critic
Staff
In this week's cruise news video Adam Coulter, Cruise Critic's Managing Editor in the UK, dives into some of the destinations you can cruise to -- and from -- this summer. Plus, more exciting updates from the UK's May restart, including three big ships that will be sailing from Southampton.

And in case you missed it: Here's last week's video, where Chris Gray Faust addresses the silence from the CDC, talks about the cruise lines requiring vaccines, and chats with Editor In Chief Colleen McDaniel, who was onboard American Queen Steamboat Company's first sailing in over a year.

How was this article?

