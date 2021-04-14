Cruise Critic to Feature in ITV "Ghost Ships" TV Show

(7:10 p.m. BST) -- Cruise Critic's UK Managing Editor Adam Coulter will be featured in the "Tonight" programme, discussing the so-called Ghost Ships moored off the south coast.

There are currently 11 ships off the south coast of England from a variety of different lines including P&O Cruises, Marella, Royal Caribbean and Holland America Line.

The ships, which have been there since March last year, have become something of a tourist attraction -- with enterprising local ferry operators taking people out to view the ships up close. They aren't technically "ghost ships," since crew are onboard operating the vessel, but the name has stuck.

But after a year doing nothing, some of the vessels will start to be put back into service next month, as cruising in the UK gears up for a restart on May 20.

The Tonight programme, which will air on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. BST on ITV, takes a closer look at what's happening with the ships, with commentary by Coulter.

"It's been tough to watch the ships lying idle off the south coast for so long, but the fact that we're now just over a month away before restart is a real cause for celebration," Coulter said.

"It was an amazing experience to go out to see the ships up close, and I'm looking forward very much to the day I can step back on one."

The programme, which is hosted by ex "Watchdog" presenter Chris Choi, takes a closer look at restart dates, what incentives the lines have developed to get passengers back onboard and what health protocols people can expect when the lines return to service.