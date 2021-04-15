Marella Reveals Start Dates, Ships for Summer Cruises

(10:30 a.m. BST) -- Marella Cruises will restart cruising in June from Southampton on Marella Explorer and from Newcastle on Marella Explorer 2 from July 10.

The 1,924-passenger Marella Explorer will offer seven new UK itineraries from June 25 during the summer season with a three-night itinerary from Southampton, visiting Dover and Portland, and a seven-night itinerary in August from Southampton, visiting Liverpool, Dublin and Cobh in the Republic of Ireland.

Details of Marella Explorer 2's itineraries will be revealed at a later date.

The line will require all adults 18-years-old and over to have had both COVID-19 jabs at least seven days before travelling. All under 18-year-olds, excluding infants under the age of two who will not be able to sail as they are exempt from testing, will be asked to have a lateral flow test.

All passengers must also provide proof of a negative lateral flow test before boarding the ships at the start of the cruise.

"After pausing our operations for more than year, we are delighted to announce our UK summer programme and welcome our wonderful customers back onboard our ships," said Managing Director of Cruise TUI UK & I Chris Hackney said.

"The safety and well-being of both our crew and passengers remains our priority which is why we have vaccination and testing protocols for all sailings from UK ports this summer.

"Domestic sailings are a great step for the cruise industry and has given us the opportunity to take our customers to new destinations full of culture and history whilst still being close to home. We’re looking forward to this new adventure on the British seas and are dedicated to making sure our customers have the most memorable and exciting cruise with us."

The line is one of at least 12 which will be sailing around the UK this summer.